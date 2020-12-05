Our Immortals Fenyx Rising Weapons Locations Guide will get you up to speed with the locations and the perks of all the weapons that you can get your hands on in Fenyx Rising.
Immortals Fenyx Rising Weapons Locations
When you start the game, you get one of each type of weapon, but as you’ll progress in the daunting storyline of Immortals Fenyx Rising, you’re going to need a more advanced and varied set of weaponry.
You’ll unlock some of these weapons as you complete certain tasks, while some of them can be acquired from different chests scattered across the in-game map.
Fret not, because our guide below will outline not only the locations but also their perks so that you can easily decide and have your best pick out of them.
Weapons Locations and Perks
There are four types of weapons currently available in the Immortals Fenyx Rising: Bows, Swords, Axes and, Hammers.
Clashing Rocks Armor Weapons Locations and Perks
Galewind (Bow)
Location
This Bow is hidden inside a guarded chest on the most south-western part of the region. Kill all the enemies nearby to obtain it.
Perks
- Level 1: +26% damage with first 3 arrows
- Level 4: 40% chance to refill 3 arrows on headshot
Valley of The Eternal Springs Weapons Locations and Perks
Forbidden Labrys
Location
This axe is inside a guarded chest under the Observatory. Eliminate all the enemies guarding this chest to obtain it.
Perks
- Level 1: +44% damage for 6 seconds on Perfect Parry
- Level 4: +50% stun with Axe Counter Attack
Reforged Axe of Atlanta
Location
Complete all the Hermes’s Tasks at your base to unlock this axe.
Perks
- Level 1: +33% damage with Axe Combo while Health is full
- Level 4: Refills 100% of a Health Chunk on Perfect parry
Tempered Axe of Atlanta
Location
Complete all the Hermes’s Tasks at your base to unlock this axe.
Perks
N/A
Tempest
Location
It is located under the Chalice of Circe in the lower right section of the region.
Perks
- Level 1: 22% chance to triple damage with Axe Air Combo
- Level 4: +50% stun with Axe Cleave
Wildfire
Location
This axe is located in a guarded chest in the center of the western part of the region.
Perks
N/A
Departed Shade
Location
This sword can be found in a guarded chest in the center of the lower right section.
Perks
- Level 1: +30% damage for 6 seconds on perfect dodge
- Level 4: Creates 2 stamina orbs on hit with Sword Sprint Attack
Reforged Sword of Achilles
Location
It is rewarded by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.
Perks
N/A
Challenger Sword
Location
It is rewarded by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.
Perks
- Level 1: Refills 80% of a Stamina Chunk on killing blows with Sword Combo
- Refills 120% of a Stamina Chunk on killing blows with Sword Air Combo
Peacemaker Sword
Location
This sword is unlocked by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.
Perks
N/A
Tempered Sword of Achilles
Location
This sword is unlocked by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.
Perks
N/A
Resistance
Location
This Bow is located inside a guarded chest near the south-eastern edge of the region.
Perks
- Level 1: Charged shot inflicts 150 stun and knocks back small enemies
- Level 4: 40% chance to freeze enemies for 5 seconds on headshot
Reforged Bow of Odysseus
Location
You’ll earn this Bow by completing one of Herme’s Heroic Tasks at your base.
Perks
N/A
Reflection
Location
It is located to the left of the volcano.
Perks
N/A
Tempered Bow of Odysseus
Location
It is another one of the axes that you obtain by completing one of Herme’s Heroic Tasks at your base.
Perks
N/A
Grove of Kleos Weapon Locations and Perks
Gleam of Helios (Sword)
Location
It is located towards the north-west of Gates of Tartaros.
Perks
- Level 1: +26% damage with Power Strike Finisher while at +30 on the Combo Meter
- Level 1: Extra +3 to Combo Meter on Perfect Dodge
Deliberation (Bow)
Location
This Bow can be found inside a guarded chest due north-west of the region.
Perks
- Level 1: 36% chance to triple damage on headshot
- Level 4: 35% chance to triple damage on hit with Charged Shot
Creation (Axe)
Location
This axe is located on the western part of the isolated island, due north-west of the region.
Perks
N/A
War’s Den Locations
Crystal Shadow Hammer
Location
This hammer can be found in a guarded chest in the central part of the region. Takedown all the enemies guarding the chest to obtain it.
Perks
- Level 1: Freeze enemies for 6 seconds on Perfect parry
- Level 4: +50% stun with Axe Smash
Whirlwind (Bow)
Location
It can be found in a guarded chest, a little distance west from the Crystal Shadow Hammer’s Guarded chest.
Perks
- Level 1: +225% charging speed with the Bow while mid-air
- Level 4: +50% defense while mid-air
Eagle-Eye (Bow)
Location
This Bow is located inside a guarded chest in the northern part of the region, towards the east of the volcano.
Perks
N/A
Inferno (Sword)
Location
Inferno can be found in a guarded chest on the south-western edge of the region.
Perks
N/A
King’s Peak Locations
Temptress (Bow)
Location
It is located on the southern edge of the region.
Perks
- Level 1: +24% damage with Bow shots while at 30% on the Combo meter
- Level 4: Extra +4 to the Combo Meter on headshot