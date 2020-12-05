Our Immortals Fenyx Rising Weapons Locations Guide will get you up to speed with the locations and the perks of all the weapons that you can get your hands on in Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Weapons Locations

When you start the game, you get one of each type of weapon, but as you’ll progress in the daunting storyline of Immortals Fenyx Rising, you’re going to need a more advanced and varied set of weaponry.

You’ll unlock some of these weapons as you complete certain tasks, while some of them can be acquired from different chests scattered across the in-game map.

Fret not, because our guide below will outline not only the locations but also their perks so that you can easily decide and have your best pick out of them.

Weapons Locations and Perks

There are four types of weapons currently available in the Immortals Fenyx Rising: Bows, Swords, Axes and, Hammers.

Clashing Rocks Armor Weapons Locations and Perks

Galewind (Bow)

Location

This Bow is hidden inside a guarded chest on the most south-western part of the region. Kill all the enemies nearby to obtain it.

Perks

Level 1: +26% damage with first 3 arrows

Level 4: 40% chance to refill 3 arrows on headshot

Valley of The Eternal Springs Weapons Locations and Perks

Forbidden Labrys

Location

This axe is inside a guarded chest under the Observatory. Eliminate all the enemies guarding this chest to obtain it.

Perks

Level 1: +44% damage for 6 seconds on Perfect Parry

Level 4: +50% stun with Axe Counter Attack

Reforged Axe of Atlanta

Location

Complete all the Hermes’s Tasks at your base to unlock this axe.

Perks

Level 1: +33% damage with Axe Combo while Health is full

Level 4: Refills 100% of a Health Chunk on Perfect parry

Tempered Axe of Atlanta

Location

Complete all the Hermes’s Tasks at your base to unlock this axe.

Perks

N/A

Tempest

Location

It is located under the Chalice of Circe in the lower right section of the region.

Perks

Level 1: 22% chance to triple damage with Axe Air Combo

Level 4: +50% stun with Axe Cleave

Wildfire

Location

This axe is located in a guarded chest in the center of the western part of the region.

Perks

N/A

Departed Shade

Location

This sword can be found in a guarded chest in the center of the lower right section.

Perks

Level 1: +30% damage for 6 seconds on perfect dodge

Level 4: Creates 2 stamina orbs on hit with Sword Sprint Attack

Reforged Sword of Achilles

Location

It is rewarded by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.

Perks

N/A

Challenger Sword

Location

It is rewarded by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.

Perks

Level 1: Refills 80% of a Stamina Chunk on killing blows with Sword Combo

Refills 120% of a Stamina Chunk on killing blows with Sword Air Combo

Peacemaker Sword

Location

This sword is unlocked by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.

Perks

N/A

Tempered Sword of Achilles

Location

This sword is unlocked by completing one of Hermes’s Heroic Tasks.

Perks

N/A

Resistance

Location

This Bow is located inside a guarded chest near the south-eastern edge of the region.

Perks

Level 1: Charged shot inflicts 150 stun and knocks back small enemies

Level 4: 40% chance to freeze enemies for 5 seconds on headshot

Reforged Bow of Odysseus

Location

You’ll earn this Bow by completing one of Herme’s Heroic Tasks at your base.

Perks

N/A

Reflection

Location

It is located to the left of the volcano.

Perks

N/A

Tempered Bow of Odysseus

Location

It is another one of the axes that you obtain by completing one of Herme’s Heroic Tasks at your base.

Perks

N/A

Grove of Kleos Weapon Locations and Perks

Gleam of Helios (Sword)

Location

It is located towards the north-west of Gates of Tartaros.

Perks

Level 1: +26% damage with Power Strike Finisher while at +30 on the Combo Meter

Level 1: Extra +3 to Combo Meter on Perfect Dodge

Deliberation (Bow)

Location

This Bow can be found inside a guarded chest due north-west of the region.

Perks

Level 1: 36% chance to triple damage on headshot

Level 4: 35% chance to triple damage on hit with Charged Shot

Creation (Axe)

Location

This axe is located on the western part of the isolated island, due north-west of the region.

Perks

N/A

War’s Den Locations

Crystal Shadow Hammer

Location

This hammer can be found in a guarded chest in the central part of the region. Takedown all the enemies guarding the chest to obtain it.

Perks

Level 1: Freeze enemies for 6 seconds on Perfect parry

Level 4: +50% stun with Axe Smash

Whirlwind (Bow)

Location

It can be found in a guarded chest, a little distance west from the Crystal Shadow Hammer’s Guarded chest.

Perks

Level 1: +225% charging speed with the Bow while mid-air

Level 4: +50% defense while mid-air

Eagle-Eye (Bow)

Location

This Bow is located inside a guarded chest in the northern part of the region, towards the east of the volcano.

Perks

N/A

Inferno (Sword)

Location

Inferno can be found in a guarded chest on the south-western edge of the region.

Perks

N/A

King’s Peak Locations

Temptress (Bow)

Location

It is located on the southern edge of the region.

Perks