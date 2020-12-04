Rocksteady Adds Two New Batman Arkham Knight Costumes To Game

It’s been five years since the last game in the Batman Arkham trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight, released. However, Rocksteady is apparently giving us one last little bit of love for the game, by adding two new Arkham Knight costumes for Batman to wear, the Zur En Arrh and Anime batsuits.

The tweet announcing the costumes said that both of the costumes had been much-requested by players, so if you’re a real Batman fan that loves to look at all of the different suits that the Caped Crusader has worn over the years, these two new suits should be good for you.

The Batman Anime skin is originally from Batman: Gotham Knight, an anthology film with six different Batman stories that were all done by Japanese studios. The Zur En Arrh suit is from the Batman from the alien planet of the same name, who brings Earth’s Batman to his home planet to help him fight marauding robots.

The new Arkham Knight costumes may not be much, but they do at least show that Rocksteady has a little more love to give the game, even in spite of its technical hiccups when it first released. Specifically on the PC, the game was inundated with enormous numbers of bugs that Rocksteady worked to fix for a long time.

While we likely won’t be getting any other Batman costumes for the game in the future, hopefully we’ll still be getting plenty of Batfamily costumes in Batman: Gotham Knights, which while lacking the presence of Batman himself gives us access to Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing.

If you’re itching to play a Batman game before Gotham Knights comes out and can’t wait, you can download the new Arkham Knight costumes for free via a new update to add to the game’s many other costumes. Since Gotham Knights doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet aside from somewhere in 2021, you’ll likely have more than enough time for a new game.