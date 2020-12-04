Brie Larson, Gal Gadot Join Tom Holland At The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards 2020 will feature a whole lineup of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

Tom Holland was already confirmed to be appearing at the ceremony. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is starring as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted live-action movie and for which Holland is believed to be dropping a teaser trailer of sorts at The Game Awards 2020.

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot have now also been confirmed to be joining the ceremony. While our residential Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman will be presenting some awards, it remains to be seen if they will be part of something bigger. Larson has been pretty vocal about her support and love for Animal Crossing: new Horizons. Gadot on the other hand could be dropping a new trailer for her upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie at The Game Awards 2020.

COVID-19 has taken a hammer to every theatrical release schedule. Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled for past October but will now be releasing on December 25, 2020. The Uncharted movie is currently slated for July 16, 2021. However, a change in schedule can always happen, especially since the adaptation has already gone through several delays other than the pandemic.

The Game Awards 2020 will be hosted virtually by Geoff Keighley on December 10, 2020. Prior annual iterations were always held to a live audience expect that the 2020 ceremony had to go through some changes due to COVID-19.

Like with all past ceremonies, expect some new trailers and announcements to happen at The Game Awards 2020. The show will be honoring the best video games of 2020 but which will not include the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. Night City opens its doors on December 10, 2020, making it a contender for The Game Awards 2021 instead. CD Projekt Red will have to wait a year before racking up some additional accolades.