Here Are The Cyberpunk 2077 Release Times for Every Region

It’s finally happening. With December 10 only another week away, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally almost here, and CD Projekt RED has also announced what the Cyberpunk 2077 release times for each region are, so you can plan around things like work or school or what have you. The actual tweet can be found here.

To start off, in the Americas, the game will release at 4 PM Pacific Standard Time in Los Angeles, 6 PM Central Standard Time in Mexico City, 7 PM Eastern Standard Time in New York City, 7 PM Colombia Time in Bogota, and 9 PM Brasilia Time for the Brazilian capital of Brasilia.

In Europe, London will be getting the game at midnight, Greenwich Mean Time. Paris will be getting it at 1 AM Central European Time, while Warsaw will be getting it December 10 Central European Time. Moscow will be getting it at 3 AM, Moscow Time, and Istanbul will be getting it at 3 AM Turkey time.

Cyberpunk 2077 release times for Africa include Cairo getting the game on December 10 at 2 AM Eastern European Time, and Johannesburg at 2 AM South African Standard Time.

Moving on to Asia, people in Dubai can expect to get the game at 4 AM Gulf Standard Time on December 10. Beijing will be getting the game at 8 AM Chinese Standard Time on December 10, while Seoul will be getting it at 9 AM Korean Standard Time on the same day. Singapore will be getting the game at 8 AM Singapore Time December 10, while Tokyo will be getting it at 9 AM Japan Time on December 10.

The last two Cyberpunk 2077 release times are in New Zealand and Australia. In Sydney, the game will release on December 10 at 11 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. In Wellington, New Zealand, the game will be releasing at 1 PM New Zealand Daylight Time on December 10.

If any of these time zones aren’t yours, you might want to do your best to try and see what times your region specifically falls in and where that goes along the other release times. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.