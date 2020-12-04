Cyberpunk 2077 Has Performance, Quality Modes On PS5 And Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders began shipping out in the past few days ahead of schedule. While the rest of the players should be wary of coming across story spoilers, there is also some information to be had from those who are already playing the game.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, user “DanXcel” confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 features performance and quality modes. The performance mode prioritizes higher frame rates at the expense of image quality. The quality mode on the other hand prioritizes image quality at the expense of a capped frame rate.

There are however no details about what frame rates and resolutions the two modes are targeting at the time of writing. Cyberpunk 2077 though apparently defaults to the performance mode for some reason at the first boot with a presumed capped 60 frames per second. There is a noticeable dip in resolution which could be due to dynamic resolution scaling. The performance mode is also far smoother than the quality mode which runs at 30 frames per second.

The aforementioned information about the performance and quality modes were taken from the Xbox One version of the game or which will be playable on Xbox Series X (including Xbox Series S) as well through backwards compatibility. The same should hence be expected of the PlayStation 5 version.

Do take note that while some players are already playing Cyberpunk 2077, they are playing an unpatched build. The game will be receiving a day-one update to address performance issues and bugs, among other things. The said performance and quality modes should hence be further ironed out with the day-one update.

Interestingly, players who are already playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One or Xbox Series X have so far downloaded a 6GB update to bring the overall size of the game to nearly 60GB. This is not the mentioned day-one update, which remains to be detailed by CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases on December 10, 2020.