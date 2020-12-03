PS5 Pro Might Feature Dual GPUs, Suggests New Patent

PlayStation 5 was launched worldwide just last month but Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be already locking down hardware plans for an eventual PS5 Pro console upgrade down the road.

According to a patent published (via T3) a few months ago, Sony is considering to couple multiple graphics processing units in a single home console. While the filing does not mention the console by name, the documents do suggest what can only be PS5 Pro to be fitted with at least a dual GPU setup for a massive boost in performance during gaming.

The patent explains that rendering workload of a video can be divided between two GPUs in a PS5 Pro console where each GPU renders different portions of the said video. The first GPU, for example, can be used to render the starting frames while the second GPU can be used to render the ending frames simultaneously.

The patent further points out a simulation environment where “one of the GPUs controls HDMI frame output by virtue of receiving frame information from the other GPU(s) and reading out complete frames through a physically connected HDMI output port. Or, the outputs of the GPUs can be multiplexed together.”

The last-generation PS4 was launched in November 2013. Its high-end PS4 Pro model was launched in November 2016. With PS5 launching in the same November 2020 window, its PS5 Pro upgraded model should be arriving by around November 2023 as well.

PS5 is also expected to receive a slim variant in the next couple of years. The new console is pretty bulky. How Sony plans to shrink that down remains to be seen. According to senior art director Yujin Morisawa, who is responsible for the PS5 design, the original PS5 drawing plans were actually much larger. The current size of the console is perfect by his account because shrinking the console any further would lead to reduced air flow and in turn, overheating issues.

PS5 measures roughly 15.4 inches tall, 4.09 inches wide, and 10.24 inches deep. Xbox Series X in comparison measures 11.8 inches tall, 5.9 inches wide, and the same 5.9 inches deep.