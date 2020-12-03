Immortals Fenyx Rising Legendary Animals Guide

In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Legendary Animal’s guide, we’ll talk about how to defeat all of the Legendary Animal bosses in Immortals Fenyx Rising and where to find them for Aphrodite’s Saving Our Hides quest.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Legendary Animals

There are four Legendary Animal bosses that you encounter in Fenyx Rising during the Saving Our Hides side quest.

You can tackle these legendary animals in any order to complete the task for Aphrodite.

Alektryon Legendary Rooster

Head over to the location shown on the map. Look for two huge twin trees. These two trees will be shadowing the Legendary Rooster.

Go ahead and attack the boss straight away. There’ll be a few more antagonists lurking nearby, and they’ll join in when the fight starts.

It’s better to keep your focus on the main boss instead of letting the side antagonists deviate your focus.

The entire fight will take place underneath the tree. Keep hitting the boss with your special moves now and then to finish the battle quickly.

The boss does not have any particular set of moves that you need to be aware of. The fight is fairly simple and easy to win.

Defeating this boss will get you the Phosphor the Stonegazer.

Kallisto the Bear

When you fast travel to the location shown in the map below, you’ll land on top of a hill.

If you look around, you’ll see a red glow in the distance. Drop down from the mountain and head towards that red glow.

You can call your antelope to make your travel faster as you’ll be facing several antagonists along the way.

Once you near the glow, carry on along the bottom of the cliff, and the Legendary Bear’s health bar will start to show up.

Cross the river to begin the battle. This battle will be slightly difficult than that of the Legendary Rooster, given the huge muscular nature of this boss.

Therefore, you’ll be relying on your special moves more often. Once the boss nears its death, it’ll start glowing red.

It’ll also become more lethal and attack you more often with newer attacks.

When its life bar drops to almost zero, the boss will give up. However, this does not mean that the battle is over.

Attack it a few more times to completely deplete its health and win the battle. Defeating this boss will get you the Phosphor of Companionship.

The Legendary Nemean Lion

Travel to the Hall of the Gods. Descend the cliff that you’re currently on and head towards the huge cliff on the opposite side.

If you look around, you’ll be able to see another high point in the game. That is the cliff you’re looking for.

Once you reach the cliff, start climbing. Collect any blue potion that you find along the way since you’ll be needing plenty of it to climb the cliff.

The lion waits on top. Attack it to begin the fight. Dodge its attacks and then hit it with your own to gradually lower its health and win the battle.

You’ll know an attack is coming when the boss starts to roar. This is where you need to roll back and protect yourself.

Defeating the king of the jungle will help you get your hands on the Phosphor of Zeus’s Lightning.

Boar – Slayer of Adonis

Head to the tall structures by the sea. On your way, you’ll run into the Legendary Boar. Attack it to begin the fight.

The boss takes pride in its rolling attack, and you need to stay clear of it when it turns into a wheel and head your way.

Another attack that you need to look out for is its hind leg attack. Make sure you’re not behind it when it makes its hind leg attack.

Hit it with your combo attacks to defeat the boss. When the Legendary Boar has been defeated, you’ll unlock the Phosphor the Lovebird.