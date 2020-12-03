Immortals Fenyx Rising Hot Pot Hidden Quest Walkthrough

“Hot Pot” is a hidden quest in Immortals Fenyx Rising in which you have to find and return a Bronze pot to Ares. In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Hot Pot Hidden Quest guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about starting and completing the quest for Ares in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Hot Pot Hidden Quest

You will find the Bronze Pot in the Clashing Rocks inside a mountain. You can see the map given above for the exact location of the place where you will find the pot.

When you reach the location, you will see that rocks block the entryway into the mountain. You have to smash the rocks to go inside. To do so, you can strike the boulders with your weapon.

Smash the rocks and the entryway will be opened. Walk inside and you will find the Bronze Pot on the right side. Collect the Bronze pot and go to the Hall of Gods.

Here your objective is to return the Bronze pot to Ares, the God of War.

Talk with Ares and he will ask you to find a pot for him. Return that pot and he will ask you to get inside that pot and find the Girdle of Aphrodite and take it back to him.

Pot Ajar

After entering the Bronze Pot, you will enter the Pot Ajar rift, in which your objective is to take the Girdle of Aphrodite back to Ares.

Move forward and you will see a big gate in front of you. Pull the lever and the gate will be opened.

Kill the Enemies

Enter the big hall and you will encounter some enemies here. Kill the enemies using your sword. You will also encounter a three-headed big dog type creature as well. Watch out for its attacks and attack it wisely.

Dodge its attacks and attack whenever you get a chance using your sword or axe. After clearing the hall, move forward and go through the next door, which is already opened.

You will see the Girdle of Aphrodite in front of you on the table. After that, pull the lever in front of you. The lever is locked; you will ask Ares for help. He will shake the pot and the path to get out will appears.

Get out, handover the Girdle to the Ares and your Hot Pot quest will be completed.