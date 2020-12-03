Immortals Fenyx Rising Helping the Anemoi Vault Walkthrough

To make things easier for you, we have written this Immortals Fenyx Rising Helping the Anemoi Vault guide in which we have mentioned each and every step that you have to take to clear the Helping the Anemoi vault.

Helping the Anemoi vault is in the Valley of Eternal Spring and you have to solve a few puzzles to clear this vault and get your hands on the ultimate prize.

Vaults can be a little tricky because you need to solve puzzles before getting your hands on the reward. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Helping the Anemoi Vault

In this vault, you have to place Large Stone balls on the blue round plates.

You have to use the pressure plates to open and close the doors accordingly to move these stone balls through these doors and towards their designated spots/plates.

1st Stone

Once you are inside the vault, head straight and activate the Pedestal right in front of you, then quickly move towards the pressure plate on your left side and stand on top of it to open the door for the Stone ball.

Keep standing on the pressure plate until the ball reaches its designated blue round plate.

Once the Stone ball is on top of the Blue Plate, the Blue Plate will light up along with a purple gem on the right side of the platform.

2nd Stone

From the Purple gem, fly towards the elevated platform right in front of you with the help of the Upward Currents.

You will find a Pedestal between the two pressure plates on the right side of the platform.

Activate the Pedestal and quickly stand on the pressure plate on the right side of the pedestal.

Keep standing on the plate until the ball passes through the door and then quickly move towards the pressure plate on the left side of the pedestal.

Stand on top of the pressure plate and the ball will move towards his plate.

Once the ball has reached the second door, stand on the pressure plate on the right side of the Pedestal to open the door.

Once the Ball is on top of the blue plate, a purple gem will light up and the blue plate will also light up.

3rd Stone

From the Purple gem, fly towards the elevated platform right in front of you with the help of the Upward Currents.

You will find 2 pedestals and between these two pedestals, there will be 2 pressure plates.

Activate the pedestal on the left side of the platform and then step on the left pressure plate to open the 1st door.

Once the ball has passed from the 1st door, it will be blocked by a column. Step on the right pressure plate to lower the column and keep the ball rolling.

Once the ball has passed the lowered column, quickly step on the left pressure plate again and keep standing on it until the ball reaches the 2nd door.

Step off the platform and then step on it again to move the ball to its designated Blue plate.

Once the ball has passed the 2nd gate, quickly step off the pressure plate to stop the ball at the third door.

That will light up the blue plate and a purple gem as well on the right side of where you are standing.

4th Stone

Now activate the right pedestal and step on the left Pressure plate to open the 1st door. You have to quickly get off the plate once the ball has passed the 1st door.

Once the ball has stopped moving, step on the left pressure plate again and then quickly step on the right pressure plate to elevate a lowered column.

Once the ball has reached the third door, step on the left pressure plate and that will move the ball on top of its designated blue plate.

That will light up the 2nd blue plate and the 2nd purple gem as well on the right side of where you are standing.

From the two purple gems, fly towards the elevated platform right in front of you with the help of the Upward Currents. On the platform, you will get your reward of Zeus’s Lightning.