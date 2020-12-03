In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Goddess Nike Locations guide, we will help you navigate your way to all Goddess Nike locations on the map and help you unlock a hidden quest in Immortal Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Goddess Nike Locations

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, you will have to find four captured Goddess Nike essences and free them to unlock “A Symbolic Victory” hidden quest.

The Nikes are trapped in birdcages at different locations, and in this guide, we have listed all the Goddess Nike Locations in Fenyx Rising.

Goddess Nike Location #1

Head to the marker location in the picture below.

When you reach the marker location, you will have to jump down from a cliff to reach the Goddess Nike. Interact with the cage to free it. A short cutscene will also play when you free the first Goddess Nike.

Goddess Nike Location #2

This is located on a Small Island west of the Grove of Kleos region. The Goddess Nike here will be on the top of the cliff.

The Bird cage in which this Nike is trapped is on top of the cliff near a dead tree. Interact with the cage to free the Goddess Nike.

Goddess Nike Location #3

This is located near the coastal area far East of Gates of Tartaros area.

Climb to the broken platform and then glide across to another broken platform where the Goddess Nike is located.

Goddess Nike Location #4

The fourth and final Goddess Nike is located East of War’s Den. At the marker location, there will be a giant bow.

Climb the building right of the bow to find the final Goddess Nike on the roof.

Once you free all four of the Goddess Nikes, you will unlock the hidden quest “A Symbolic Victory”. You will also receive ‘Love’s Embrace Armor’ as a reward for freeing all 4 of the Goddess Nikes.

A Symbolic Victory Quest

In this hidden quest, you will have to find and free Nike by going to the ‘?’ location after you start the quest.

To get to the ‘?’ marker, fast travel to Eternal spring and head to the cave at the bottom. In the cave, a cutscene will play, after which Nike will be free, and the quest will be completed.