Immortals Fenyx Rising Big Lyre Myth Challenge Solutions Guide

In the newly released Immortals: Fenyx Rising, you can find big Lyres across the map that you can play to get rewards. This Immortals Fenyx Rising Big Lyre Challenge Solutions guide will help you use these Big Lyres and obtain the coveted Coins of Charon to unlock skills and godly powers.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Big Lyre Challenge Solutions

There are a total of four Big Lyres (as of yet) that can be found in the world. These act as musical puzzles and can be tricky.

When the strings on these are struck in a particular order, they open up portals that allow you to collect the rewards hidden in them.

Keep in mind that you need to shoot these strings with your bow and arrow to strike them, and you have a time limit before which you have to shoot the next in the correct order.

Now, you need to find small lyres in the game to learn the tunes you need to play, but that is just too much work, so here, we will tell you all the tunes you need to play by shooting strings in which order.

To easily convey the order you need to play, we will label the strings as 1, 2, 3 and 4, from left to right when facing the front of the Big Lyres.

This will make it easy for you to understand which string to shoot. You can play multiple tunes on each Lyre.

When done correctly, just wait for a bit and the Lyre will repeat the tune, ensuring it was the correct one and unlock the reward for you.

Forgelands Big Lyre

First tune: 1-4-1-3. You will get x2 Coins of Charon.

Second tune: 3-2-1. You will get x2 Coins of Charon.

Third tune:1-3-2-3. You will get x6 Coins of Charon.

War’s Den

First tune: 3-1-1-2-4-3. You will get x6 Coins of Charon.

Second tune:3-2-3-2-3-4. You will get x4 Coins of Charon.

Third tune: 1-1-4-2-3. You will get x4 Coins of Charon.

Fourth tune: 2-3-1-4-2-4. You will get x6 Coins of Charon.

Valley of Eternal Springs Big Lyre

First tune: 4-2-1-4-2. You will get x2 Coins of Charon.

Second tune: 3-2-3-1-4. You will get x4 Coins of Charon.

Third tune: 2-4-1-3. You will get x2 Coins of Charon.

Fourth tune: 1-3-2-4-2-1. You will get x4 Coins of Charon.

Clashing Rocks

First tune: 2-4-1. You will get x2 Coins of Charon.

Second tune: 4-3-4-1. You will get x2 Coins of Charon.

Third tune: 3-1-2-4-4. You will get x6 Coins of Charon.

These are all the tunes you can play on all the Big Lyres known as of yet.