How to Unlock The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite Season 5

It seems with the launch of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Fortnite has jumped on the hype train and introduced both baby Yoda and The Mandalorian along with a bunch of bounty hunter stuff in Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite. The way, pun intended, to unlock both The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is explained below.

Fortnite Season 5 The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

First, players will unlock The Mandalorian and then progress through some associated mission to unlock baby Yoda too.

Getting The Mandalorian

Getting the Mandalorian is pretty simple; It doesn’t really require you to do anything in the game at all.

You just need to buy the Season 5 Battle Pass, and The Mandalorian unlocks as the level one reward. Upgrading his cool armor, though, will require you to complete the Beskar Quest.

The Beskar Quest is a lengthy one and numerous tasks to do so we have explained them separately in our Beskar Quest walkthrough.

There are more items that you can unlock for the Mandalorian by leveling your battle pass. These include:

The Mandalorian banner at level 3

A spray at level 5

A loading screen at level 6

Another spray at level 7

The Razor Crest glider at level 8.

New Armor set at level 100

These are all the known rewards; more will likely be added later.

Unlocking Baby Yoda

Getting Baby Yoda is a bit more complex than getting The Mandalorian, firstly because it requires you to have your Season Battle Pass maxed out to 100 levels.

So that’s a lot of grinding before you can get the Baby Yoda. It is classified as a pet and is called The Child; once acquired, it will follow you around the battlefield.