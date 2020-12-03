Fortnite Getting Kratos And Master Chief Skins

Two massive system-selling icons of Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft are said to be making their way into Fortnite.

Kratos, the God of War himself, was allegedly spotted on the PlayStation Store yesterday as part of an advertisement for Season 5 which has already begun for Fortnite. Sony provided further credit to the upcoming Kratos skin with an audio teaser around the same time.

People are seeing an advertisement for a Kratos skin in the PlayStation Store. Via @Sanretros pic.twitter.com/4hUJcjsHt0 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 2, 2020

Master Chief, the protagonist of the Halo franchise, is now being rumored to be landing in Fortnite as well. The upcoming Master Chief skin was leaked earlier today and is already making a lot of fans shake with excitement.

leaked master chief skin for Fortnite pic.twitter.com/HkUzet9EXU — Pi (@Pi22575047) December 3, 2020

While unofficial, Kratos and Master Chief do appear to be making their debut in Fortnite. The larger likelihood being that they both will be exclusive to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and perhaps part of the new subscription-based Fortnite Crew which was recently announced.

The new service has already been launched alongside the new chapter update of Season 5. Those interested can subscribe for $12 a month for various benefits which include a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks, a monthly exclusive bundle of outfits and items, and a December-specific exclusive bundle which “stars the empress of the cosmos Galaxia plus Style, accompanied by her Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling.”

The new Kratos and Master Chief skins could hence be offer an additional incentive to be part of the premium Fortnite Crew. Epic Games should be confirming the skins in the coming days or before the holidays begin.