Early Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Reporting “Tons” Of Bugs, Capped 60FPS With Frame-Drops

Cyberpunk 2077 is already out in the wild. The game broke its street date a couple of weeks back when physical copies of the PlayStation 4 version surfaced online. Its collector’s edition began shipping out earlier today ahead of schedule as well. While players who are still waiting should be wary of spoilers, those who are already playing have begun reporting some interesting tidbits.

Taking to Reddit a few hours back, user “scorpo187” confirmed that he has been playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X. He revealed that the prologue lasts for nearly six hours and that the population density is higher than expected.

He further said that Cyberpunk 2077 is apparently capped at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X with “some” frame-drops and that the game is extremely buggy. His six-hour long run has already faced several crashes, unresponsive controller movements, ghosting objects in the environment, wonky animations, and just “tons” of bugs.

“The game REALLY needs a patch,” said the player. “This version is nowhere near close to ready. I’m just hoping that that patch is magic because damn. Severe jank. But when everything works right….Dude this game is amazing. It lives up to the hype. It really does.”

This is the pre-patched version of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving a day-one mandatory update to improve the state of the game. CD Projekt Red has not confirmed any patch notes but the update should be addressing performance issues and bugs, at least most of what one early adopter has been pointing out.

According to CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński, the developer is well aware of the number of bugs infesting the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will still have bugs on release but Kiciński has assured that they will not be the kind to hamper gameplay. The current build is said to be far better and smoother than the preview builds from months ago. This current build will require the aforementioned day-one update on all platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases on December 12, 2020.