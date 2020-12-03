Cyberpunk 2077 Is Out Early – Collector’s Editions Are Being Shipped

It’s officially a week before Cyberpunk 2077 releases and fans report that they are getting their Collector’s Edition early from a certain retailer. The boxes, which a couple of users have shared on Reddit, include a note that reads “Do not sell before December 10, 2020”.

According to the fans that have their hands on the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition already, they come with a note that clearly states that the retailer should not sell it before December 10th. The boxes appear to all be purchased from Best Buy as there are no indications yet that other retailers have broken the collector’s release date. However, there are cases of players getting the base game earlier last week. Famous content creator Cohh Carnage has even posted that his own Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition came from Best Buy, which makes the news even more credible.

Even though it’s always a blast for players to get their pre-orders early, it does come with issues for the developer team. Leaked gameplay footage will most possibly see the light of day at this point. CD Projekt Red tries to avoid leaks by releasing a lengthy post on Twitter, which urges players to not share any footage before December 9th.

One more important bit of information that we just now get to find out is Cyberpunk 2077’s day one patch. An early player states that the Day 1 patch comes at 56.3GB, which we all can agree is a bit much. However, it makes sense for this patch to be a full game download. In some cases, most of a game’s assets need downloading even for retail versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10th worldwide and will be available on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X. After a series of release date cancelations, CD Projekt is ready to commit to the game’s final launch. We’re now officially counting days backwards, Night City folks!