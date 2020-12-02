Seagate Releases Marvel’s Avengers Game Drive For Playstation 4

Crystal Dynamics’s action game Marvel’s Avengers has not had a good run of things, but it appears that Seagate now wants to strike while the iron is ice cold. The company has released a Marvel’s Avengers game drive for the Playstation 4 for any fans to use, and it’s compatible with Playstation 5.

The Game Drive is an external solid-state drive that can help to expand the memory capacity of various gaming consoles. This is especially useful considering that several games that have come out recently like Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War take up a huge amount of memory.

So, even if you were disappointed in Marvel’s Avengers or didn’t play the game to begin with, the game drives can still be handy if you’re already hurting for storage space on your console, if you haven’t gotten your Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X yet since they came out early last month.

The Marvel’s Avengers game drive only has a limited number of units available, but gives you two terabytes of memory for $114.99, which is a pretty big chunk of memory for both consoles for a pretty good amount of value. The specific Avengers drives include designs of famous Avengers like Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor.

The drives aren’t just for the Playstation 4, either. While they’re compatible with previous-gen consoles, they can also be used to play Playstation 4 games on the Playstation 5 via the console’s backwards compatibility system, providing a better way of holding some of your most-treasured Playstation 4 games.

So, even if the fact that it’s a Marvel’s Avengers game drive doesn’t tickle your fancy because of how disappointing that game was, it’s still worth the money to be able to store some of your favorite games and easily take them over to your Playstation 5 in the future. But if you want one, you’d better hurry before that specific version sells out.