Are There Hit Detection Issues In Black Ops Cold War?

Various players are reporting hit detection issues in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. These Black Ops hit detection issues seem specifically tied to the game’s 40-player Fireteam multiplayer mode, which can be a big problem when involved in the fast-paced multiplayer of Call of Duty with so many players.

The issue came to light through a Reddit post posted by the user ProBoocester, who posted a clip of him coming up behind a person prone on the ground and emptying their gun into them with no reaction or damage at all. It’s unknown how prevalent the issue is, though multiple other clips of similar incidents has also been posted.

The issues seem to be specific to the Fireteam mode, likely because it runs at a lower tickrate than smaller multiplayer modes. However, the normal multiplayer mode isn’t exempt either, as shown by another recording of the Black Ops hit detection issues.

There are, however, a few other reasons why this might be happening. While issues with the game are definitely one likely (possibly the most likely) option, players shouldn’t also discount things like a lack of bullet velocity or even outright missing their target.

Of course, other instances shown in the game allow no possibility of missing, such as ProBoocester’s, where the player he’s shooting at doesn’t react to him or show any damage. Other clips also show guns being unloaded into AFK players and getting no reaction either.

Lag could also be an option. Since it’s very early in the game’s life cycle, connectivity issues may be happening to interfere with Black Ops hit detection. However, if it does turn out to be some kind of issue with the game or its coding, hopefully Treyarch can fix it quickly.

You can currently play Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War on almost every available platform, including Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.