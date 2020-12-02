Halo Infinite Year-End Update Will Discuss Some Overdue Things

It’s no surprise that Microsoft has been very cagey about revealing anything about Halo Infinite. While the game did get a sneak-peek during the Summer of Gaming, subsequent delays and other issues have given rise to a large amount of rumors. The Halo Infinite year-end update, however, will take care of that.

On Twitter, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard revealed the incoming update, saying that 343 had a large amount of overdue things that they were eager to talk about. There is, however, currently no specific date for when this year-end update will be coming.

While Halo Infinite did get a preview at the Summer of Gaming, various issues like a delay to later in 2021 and reports of outsourcing to other studios, have eroded the confidence in many players that the game would be good, especially since we barely know anything about it other than that the Banished are back and the Chief is stuck on a new Halo.

The Halo Infinite year-end update will likely give us more of an indication of where development in the game is at this point, along with what will hopefully be more information on the game’s story. Considering that Halo 5: Guardians ended with Cortana leading an army of rogue AI and hijacked Forerunner robots, exactly where she is while the Banished are running amok is a mystery.

We may even get a look at a few more weapons, environments, and characters alongside whatever else may come with the update, though considering we still have no idea when the year-end update will actually appear it’s best to not set our expectations too high.

Hopefully the Halo Infinite year-end update clears up a lot of indistinct stuff in the game’s development, while also giving us a clearer picture of when we can expect Halo Infinite to actually release. In the meantime, all we can do is wait for 343’s announcement on when the update is actually coming.