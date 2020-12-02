Empire of Sin Mob Bosses have a distinct Combat Skill, and they also provide different Empire and Diplomatic bonuses based on their personalities. In this Empire of Sin Mob Bosses Guide, we have listed all the Mob Bosses along with their Skills and Bonuses.

Empire of Sin Mob Bosses

In Empire of Sin, you can choose to play as one of the fourteen mob bosses who are like pre-made characters having their own skills and bonuses.

The Mob Boss you choose to play to play as will come with random starting conditions from which you have to try and build an Underworld empire.

As a leaderr in Empire of Sin, you can interact with other Mob Bosses whose reaction to you will be dependent on your personality traits.

In this guide, we have listed all the Mob Bosses in Empire of Sin.

Al Capone

Faction: The Outfit

Combat Skill

Rain of Fire: Fire a swarm of bullets at enemies. Enemies hit will be slowed and will take damage in the affected area. It lasts until you are hit or when your next turn comes.

Empire Bonus

Brewery Production cost decreased by 20%.

Brothel Ambience cost decreased by 20%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Stronger Bonds: Provides +1 passive faction rating when in a defense pact with a mob.

Frankie Donovan

Faction: The Donovans

Combat Skill

Unleash Fury: Launch a number of melee attacks on enemies. Killing an enemy with it will restore Fury and AP, but drains Stamina.

Empire Bonus

Brewery Production cost increased by 5%.

Speakeasy word of mouth cost decreased by 20%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Bygones Be Bygones: Provides -50% negative effect from previous wars with other mobs.

Angelo Genna

Faction: Genna Crime Family

Combat Skill

Fan of Knives: Launch a bombardment of throw knives at enemies.

Empire Bonus

Provides 1 additional brewery guard.

Speakeasy upgrade cost decreased by 5%.

Diplomatic Bonus

At Your Service: Increases Faction rating by 100 and honor gain by 50 when honoring peace pacts.

Goldie Garneau

Faction: Fortune Tellers

Combat Skill

Killer Queen: Marks enemies and then shoots the marked enemies. Also increases chance of hitting critical hits.

Empire Bonus

Speakeasy earning increased by 5%.

Casino upgrade cost decreased by 5%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Room to Grow: Lowers the chance of threat generation by 50% in shared neighborhoods.

Sai Wing Mock

Faction: Hip Sing Tong

Combat Skill

Death Blossoms: Throw multiple poison bombs at selected locations.

Empire Bonus

Provides 1 additional Brothel guard.

Casino games cost decreased by 20%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Enemy of my Enemy: Rating and honor does not decrease when doing trades with enemies of your business partners.

Maggie Dyer

Faction: White City Circus

Combat Skill

Lion Tamer: Pull and knock down enemies using your whip.

Empire Bonus

Brothel security cost decreased by 20%.

Speakeasy raid chance decreased by 25%.

Diplomatic Bonus

The Heartbreak Kid: Lose only 50% faction rating when you break business arrangements and treaties.

Dion O’Banion

Faction: The Northside Mob

Combat Skill

Blastphemy: Allows you to fire explosive shotgun shells to knockback enemies. Also destroys enemy armors.

Empire Bonus

Brewery upkeep cost decreased by 15%.

Speakeasy Ambience cost decreased by 20%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Turncoat: Truce duration decreases by 50%. Business arrangement difficulty increases by 20%.

Salazar Reyna

Faction: Los Hijos De La Llorona

Combat Skill

Sanra Muerte: Hit enemies with dual-wield revolvers.

Empire Bonus

Brewery Ambience cost decreased by 20%.

Casino draw increased by 10%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Headhunter: When killing other bosses, threat generation chance is decreased by 50%.

Daniel Mckee

Faction: Jackson Vice Kings

Combat Skill

Last Rites: Allows you to fire whole pistol clip at an enemy. If the enemy dies before clip is finished, automatically shoot another enemy.

Empire Bonus

Brothel raid chance decreased by 25%.

Casino earnings increased by 20%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Founding Father: When your crew size is large, threat generation is decreased by 25%.

Frank Ragen

Faction: Ragen’s Colts

Combat Skill

Home Run: Run towards a target to knock them. If the knock down target dies, another nearby enemy gets strike with Batter up.

Empire Bonus

Brewery Production rate increased by 5%.

Speakeasy upkeep cost decreased by 15%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Strength in Numbers: When your mob has 6+ members, threat generation decreases by 20%.

Mabel Ryley

Faction: The Alley Cats

Combat Skill

Swindler’s Shot: Allows you to mark multiple enemies before shooting.

Empire Bonus

Casino security cost decreased by 10%.

Casino raid chance decreased by 25%.

Diplomatic Bonus

Fair Price: Trade acceptance chances increase by 10%.

Elvira Duarte

Faction: Los Luceros

Combat Skill

Devil’s Breath: It is a smoke which turns enemies into allies for a small time period. Also damages over time to their health.

Empire Bonus

Brothel Security cost decreased by 20%.

Provides 1 additional casino guard.

Diplomatic Bonus

Peacemaker: Faction rating increases by 100 when you make a non-aggression pact with other mobs.

Joseph Saltis

Faction: Saltis Gang

Combat Skill

Stampede: Allows you to charge an attack which will knock in your way.

Empire Bonus

Brothel earnings increased by 5%.

Speakeasies have an extra upgrade at start.

Diplomatic Bonus

Jive Joint: When you open a speakeasy in an area, there is 50% less chance of threat being generated.

Stephanie St. Clair

Faction: Card Sharks

Combat Skill

Firing Squad: Allies in range will open fire on the target you select.

Empire Bonus

Brewery Upgrade cost decreased by 20%.

Casino security cost decreased by 20%.

Diplomatic Bonus