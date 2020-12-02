Empire of Sin Mob Bosses have a distinct Combat Skill, and they also provide different Empire and Diplomatic bonuses based on their personalities. In this Empire of Sin Mob Bosses Guide, we have listed all the Mob Bosses along with their Skills and Bonuses.
Empire of Sin Mob Bosses
In Empire of Sin, you can choose to play as one of the fourteen mob bosses who are like pre-made characters having their own skills and bonuses.
The Mob Boss you choose to play to play as will come with random starting conditions from which you have to try and build an Underworld empire.
As a leaderr in Empire of Sin, you can interact with other Mob Bosses whose reaction to you will be dependent on your personality traits.
In this guide, we have listed all the Mob Bosses in Empire of Sin.
Al Capone
Faction: The Outfit
Combat Skill
- Rain of Fire: Fire a swarm of bullets at enemies. Enemies hit will be slowed and will take damage in the affected area. It lasts until you are hit or when your next turn comes.
Empire Bonus
- Brewery Production cost decreased by 20%.
- Brothel Ambience cost decreased by 20%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Stronger Bonds: Provides +1 passive faction rating when in a defense pact with a mob.
Frankie Donovan
Faction: The Donovans
Combat Skill
- Unleash Fury: Launch a number of melee attacks on enemies. Killing an enemy with it will restore Fury and AP, but drains Stamina.
Empire Bonus
- Brewery Production cost increased by 5%.
- Speakeasy word of mouth cost decreased by 20%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Bygones Be Bygones: Provides -50% negative effect from previous wars with other mobs.
Angelo Genna
Faction: Genna Crime Family
Combat Skill
- Fan of Knives: Launch a bombardment of throw knives at enemies.
Empire Bonus
- Provides 1 additional brewery guard.
- Speakeasy upgrade cost decreased by 5%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- At Your Service: Increases Faction rating by 100 and honor gain by 50 when honoring peace pacts.
Goldie Garneau
Faction: Fortune Tellers
Combat Skill
- Killer Queen: Marks enemies and then shoots the marked enemies. Also increases chance of hitting critical hits.
Empire Bonus
- Speakeasy earning increased by 5%.
- Casino upgrade cost decreased by 5%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Room to Grow: Lowers the chance of threat generation by 50% in shared neighborhoods.
Sai Wing Mock
Faction: Hip Sing Tong
Combat Skill
- Death Blossoms: Throw multiple poison bombs at selected locations.
Empire Bonus
- Provides 1 additional Brothel guard.
- Casino games cost decreased by 20%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Enemy of my Enemy: Rating and honor does not decrease when doing trades with enemies of your business partners.
Maggie Dyer
Faction: White City Circus
Combat Skill
- Lion Tamer: Pull and knock down enemies using your whip.
Empire Bonus
- Brothel security cost decreased by 20%.
- Speakeasy raid chance decreased by 25%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- The Heartbreak Kid: Lose only 50% faction rating when you break business arrangements and treaties.
Dion O’Banion
Faction: The Northside Mob
Combat Skill
- Blastphemy: Allows you to fire explosive shotgun shells to knockback enemies. Also destroys enemy armors.
Empire Bonus
- Brewery upkeep cost decreased by 15%.
- Speakeasy Ambience cost decreased by 20%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Turncoat: Truce duration decreases by 50%. Business arrangement difficulty increases by 20%.
Salazar Reyna
Faction: Los Hijos De La Llorona
Combat Skill
- Sanra Muerte: Hit enemies with dual-wield revolvers.
Empire Bonus
- Brewery Ambience cost decreased by 20%.
- Casino draw increased by 10%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Headhunter: When killing other bosses, threat generation chance is decreased by 50%.
Daniel Mckee
Faction: Jackson Vice Kings
Combat Skill
- Last Rites: Allows you to fire whole pistol clip at an enemy. If the enemy dies before clip is finished, automatically shoot another enemy.
Empire Bonus
- Brothel raid chance decreased by 25%.
- Casino earnings increased by 20%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Founding Father: When your crew size is large, threat generation is decreased by 25%.
Frank Ragen
Faction: Ragen’s Colts
Combat Skill
- Home Run: Run towards a target to knock them. If the knock down target dies, another nearby enemy gets strike with Batter up.
Empire Bonus
- Brewery Production rate increased by 5%.
- Speakeasy upkeep cost decreased by 15%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Strength in Numbers: When your mob has 6+ members, threat generation decreases by 20%.
Mabel Ryley
Faction: The Alley Cats
Combat Skill
- Swindler’s Shot: Allows you to mark multiple enemies before shooting.
Empire Bonus
- Casino security cost decreased by 10%.
- Casino raid chance decreased by 25%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Fair Price: Trade acceptance chances increase by 10%.
Elvira Duarte
Faction: Los Luceros
Combat Skill
- Devil’s Breath: It is a smoke which turns enemies into allies for a small time period. Also damages over time to their health.
Empire Bonus
- Brothel Security cost decreased by 20%.
- Provides 1 additional casino guard.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Peacemaker: Faction rating increases by 100 when you make a non-aggression pact with other mobs.
Joseph Saltis
Faction: Saltis Gang
Combat Skill
- Stampede: Allows you to charge an attack which will knock in your way.
Empire Bonus
- Brothel earnings increased by 5%.
- Speakeasies have an extra upgrade at start.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Jive Joint: When you open a speakeasy in an area, there is 50% less chance of threat being generated.
Stephanie St. Clair
Faction: Card Sharks
Combat Skill
- Firing Squad: Allies in range will open fire on the target you select.
Empire Bonus
- Brewery Upgrade cost decreased by 20%.
- Casino security cost decreased by 20%.
Diplomatic Bonus
- Roll of the Dice: When you open a Casino in an area, there is 50% less chance of threat being generated.