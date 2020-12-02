Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Options Finally Get Teased

Cyberpunk 2077 was already confirmed to be featuring a built-in photo mode. CD Projekt Red has now not only assured the photo mode to be available in the game at release but has also teased some of the options that players will be able to access to show off a gorgeous Night City.

Taking to Twitter just now, CD Projekt Red released a new trailer that demonstrates the photo mode of Cyberpunk 2077 in action. There will naturally be a long list of options for players to explore. They notably include toggling the visibility of characters and muzzle flashes, deciding between different character expressions, choosing from several poses and color filters, fiddling with lighting and contrast, changing the depth of field, changing camera angles, and even adding stickers, among many others.

Strike a pose and capture your favourite moments in Night City with #Cyberpunk2077 Photo Mode! See it in action in our newest video.

Ready? Say cheese!📸 pic.twitter.com/3bqAUsJKzi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 releases in a couple of weeks after taking around nine years of development time. The long-awaited and much-hyped game has already been delayed thrice. CD Projekt Red continues to assure that there will be no further delays while teasing (or reminding) gameplay features almost every day as a countdown towards the release.

More recently, during an earnings call, president Adam Kiciński noted that Cyberpunk 2077 will not actually be bug-free at release. That is only normal when considering how deep and complicated Night City is compared to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which was also not bug-free at release. CD Projekt Red however has ironed out a lot of major bugs and the ones players do come across will not be of the kind to hamper gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases for every single major platforms out there on December 12, 2020.