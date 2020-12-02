Crash Bandicoot 4 Pays Homage To Naughty Dog With Uncharted 4 Easter Egg

The Crash Bandicoot franchise was originally developed exclusively for PlayStation by Naughty Dog before transitioning into a third-party offering. It is hence only normal for the new Crash Bandicoot 4 game to pay a little tribute to its original creator.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the week, a new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time advert shared an easter egg of the titular Crash and his sister Coco playing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End together on a couch. The reference being Nathan and Elena playing the original Crash Bandicoot together in Uncharted 4.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was developed by Toys for Bob and released as the eighth main installment in the franchise a few months back for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game serves as a sequel to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy which was developed by Vicarious Visions instead and remasters the first three games in the franchise.

Whether publisher Activision has plans for another installment remains to be seen. There certainly have been a few rumors but which have mostly fallen flat. A new Crash Bandicoot 5, for example, was rumored to be launching alongside PlayStation 5. Other rumors are still pegging a new game to be in development exclusively for PS5.

Elsewhere, Activision is believed to be porting Crash Bandicoot 4 over to Nintendo Switch based on evidence found deep within the game code. A PC release is also being highly wished for since the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was ported on both PC and Nintendo Switch.