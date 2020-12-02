Chronos: Before the Ashes Red Widow Boss Guide

Once you’ve gone through the painting and entered the second world in Chronos: Before the Ashes, you will encounter the vicious and challenging Red Widow. Unlike the Krell Guardian or the Stone Golem, this third boss of the game isn’t as easy to take down. This guide will help you beat the Red Widow in Chronos: Before the Ashes.

Chronos: Before the Ashes Red Widow Boss

There are a total of 6 bosses to fight in Chronos: Before the Ashes, but the reason why Red Widow is one of the deadliest is that she sends two of her valets to attack you.

Not only is it challenging to fight the ultimate boss Red Widow herself, but you also need to tackle two of her servants while keeping your shield up to get to her.

Finding Red Widow

After dealing with Stone Golem, you will enter the jungle temple about halfway through your gameplay. Deep in the jungle temple, you will enter a throne room area to encounter the Red Widow.

The Red Widow will send two of her guards to fight before you have the ultimate showdown with her.

Fighting the Guards

The two enemies sent by the Red Widow will have moderate health bars. These two valets aren’t as deadly as the Widow herself, so keep your shield up and kill them without draining your health.

Once you’ve managed to get past these two guards, it’s time for you to defeat the real boss.

Fighting Red Widow

The Red Widow will jump down from her throne to attack you. Her attacks will be high-speed but surprisingly dodgeable.

She can jump very high while attacking you, but you can easily dodge her jumps by moving out of the way.

Make sure to defend yourself from her attacks by using your shield. The Widow jumps a lot, so be very impulsive and alert to protect yourself and block her attacks.

Lightning Attacks

The Red Widow’s HP will reach a point where she will induce lightning attacks at you. These attacks happen when you’re at her range.

You can dodge these attacks by staying in very close proximity to her. It seems that she doesn’t attack if you’re very close to her. You can use this trick to hurt her without getting struck by her lightning attacks.

Additional Tricks

Her jumps are an indication of when she is about to attack. You should use her jumps as an indication and dodge as soon as you sense an attack.

Additionally, it would help if you get the dragon stone boost to shield your health. Keep chipping away at her health while dodging her attacks and protecting your health, and you will be able to defeat her in no time.

This is all that you need to know about defeating the Red Widow.

After you’ve conquered this boss, she will drop a wand, which will be used in a couple of puzzles. All your struggle will be rewarding in the end when you unlock the Your Royal Highness achievement.