Chronos: Before the Ashes Labyrinth Guardian Boss Guide

This guide covers the complete Chronos: Before the Ashes Labyrinth Guardian Boss Fight. It includes all the moves that the boss performs and provides strategies to defeat the Labyrinth Guardian.

Chronos: Before the Ashes Labyrinth Guardian Boss

When you get to the boss arena the intimidating Labyrinth Guardian emerges from a purple portal and the fight begins! Lets take a look at what this creature has up it’s sleeve and strategies we can use to beat it.

Labyrinth Guardian Boss Fight

Before you start dodging and countering the Labyrinth Guardian, you must know that he is faster than others and can even teleport around you.

So, whenever he starts rolling around or disappears, be sure to dodge quickly around the battlefield or else you may suffer massive damage. If you get hit, move away and heal up before it can add on more damage.

Furthermore, the Labyrinth Guardian fires lasers at you as well as does swipe attacks. While the swiping attacks are pretty basic and easy to dodge, you must be aware of the laser attacks.

For this reason, you will need to keep a medium distance from Labyrinth Guardian so that you can dodge the laser attack when it is about to happen.

Whenever he rolls to the front, stay ready to dodge since he will either directly throw a strike at you or teleport first and then make the swipe attack.

Also, whenever you manage to take away a segment of his health bar, the Labyrinth Guardian will be stunned for a bit, giving you the chance to pile on more damage to lower it’s health even further.

So, just keep studying the moves of Labyrinth Guardian and you will see that he keeps repeating the same moves throughout the fight. It will make defeating Labyrinth Guardian even easier!