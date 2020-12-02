Borderlands 3 Performs Pretty Similar On Both PS5 And Xbox Series X

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will be happy to know that Borderlands 3 runs nearly identical on both consoles. There are only slight performance differences and which the average player will probably not even notice.

According to a comparison by Digital Foundry earlier today, the only difference between the two new consoles is that Borderlands 3 produces higher quality shadows and denser foliage on PS5 while the Xbox Series X version has a slight frame-rate advantage in the performance mode which targets 120 frames-per-second at 1080p resolution.

That being said, over the course of gameplay, Borderlands 3 does tend to drop frame-rates on both consoles in the performance mode. The game though matches all metrics on both consoles in the quality mode which targets 60 frames per second at 4K resolution while using dynamic resolution scaling.

In terms of loading speeds, the custom solid-state drive of PS5 records better load times than that of Xbox Series X but which is pretty marginal. The implementation of DualSense features however is something that Xbox Series X cannot offer in the game. Borderlands 3 on PS5 hence takes the lead when considering that the only way players can experience haptic feedback and adaptive triggers is to play the game with a DualSense controller.

Gearbox Software founder Randy Pitchford is currently gunning to expand cross-play functionality across all consoles. That would allow both generations of PlayStation and Xbox to hook up for online sessions. Pitchford also wants to do the same to support all versions of Borderlands 3 which would include players on PC and Google Stadia as well.

Borderlands 3 was released last year for last-generation consoles. The game released for PS5 and Xbox Series X on their respective day of launch through free upgrades where existing owners received access to the newer versions for no charge.