Xbox Series S and X Can Run Playstation 2 Games, Here is How

Did you think that the new generation of consoles would deem all of those classic older video games useless? As it seems, the new Xbox Series X and S hold an ace up their sleeves since they can run Playstation 2 games. Playstation 5 might not have backward compatibility with such older consoles, but there’s a way to do so with Microsoft’s new ones.

Players have come to realize that they can run games like God of War (the Playstation 2 titles), Metal Gear Solid 2, and ICO through the console’s dev mode. Yes sure, the list of games you can play is limited but you can have a high-tech emulator to boot up your classics.

How the developer mode in Xbox Series consoles works is through the RetroArch emulator which can be installed as a Windows application and can run games from Playstation 2, Playstation 3, PSP, PS Vita, Wii, Wii U, and more. You can also get the PCSX2 emulator for Playstation 2 games, which is much more stable but can only get you PS2 games. You basically download any application and install it on the console and then play their old school favorites.

Youtuber Modern Vintage Gamer has played several of those emulated games and has made a video about how the emulator works, confirming that performance is, most of the time, excellent. It makes a lot of sense since the new Microsoft consoles are much more powerful than older machines. However, the games you’ll be playing on RetroArch are not entirely optimized. You’ll stumble upon bugs, glitches, and hiccups, although this is a small price to pay.

With the use of PCSX2 you can play games like God of War, Metal Gear Solid 2, ICO, Ace Combat 4, Timesplitters 2, Shadow of the Colossus, and Silent Hill 2. Most if not all of those games run in solid 60 FPS although a few hiccups and texture issues are to be expected.

Not that the use of RetroArch and PCSX2 emulators on the Xbox Series S and X might give you the opportunity to play Playstation games but it’s not an official method. This means that you have several restrictions, especially in their ROM size. However, if you wish to take a dive into your childhood the new Microsoft consoles can 100% provide that.