Elden Ring Rumored For Q2 2021 Release

The long-rumored and long-awaited Elden Ring is now being given another release window but one which remains to be confirmed by developer FromSoftware.

Elden Ring was apparently never slated for a release in 2020 despite what rumors have claimed. FromSoftware was instead eying an early 2021 release window just like with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice which was released in March 2019.

According to a known insider (via AltChar) however, COVID-19 has forced the developer to delay that release window by two to three months. The game is hence currently being developed for a potential release somewhere in the second quarter of 2021 unless further delays present themselves.

Elden Ring was rumored to be appearing during The Game Awards last year but did not. The same is being rumored for The Game Awards this year as well, albeit with much more vigor. If FromSoftware does reveal the game in the next couple of weeks, it would suggest that development is heading in the right direction and that fans do not have to fear any unprecedented delays. That being said, chances of receiving a release date is probably out of the question.

Following the Xbox Series X launch last month, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, revealed that he has already played quite a bit of Elden Ring. He called the game the most ambitious project of director Hidetaka Miyazaki in the past decade, which is saying much because that lineup includes the entire Dark Souls trilogy as well as the original Demon’s Souls and the recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Spencer further added that Miyazaki is “expanding his horizons” with Elden Ring and which is something fans will understand once FromSoftware unveils the game.

Elden Ring sees Souls-creator Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin collaborating between direction and world-building. The game went into development in early 2017 right after Dark Souls 3 received its last expansion pack, The Ringed City.