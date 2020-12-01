In Chronos: Before the Ashes, you will find some locked doors throughout the game’s first world. To open these doors, you will need a master key. In this guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about getting the master key to progress the story of Chronos: Before the Ashes and get some secrets.

How to get the Master Key in Chronos: Before the Ashes

You will find the Master key in a locked cabinet inside the library in Chronos. But to access this locked cabinet in the library, you have to use the mirror for teleporting there. Before that, you will require a Stone Block rune for entering the proper code.

Complete the Small Steps

Firstly, you will need to raise the water level to the fountain beneath the Guardian room to move the spout.

Secondly, you have to collect the Cyclops Gem from the raised platform.

In the third step, you have to place the gem in the holder inside the library to open the skull door. Then you have to head along the way in Guardian to reach the room in the end.

Defeat the Axe Enemy

After completing the above small steps, you will encounter the axe enemy in the room. Once you have defeated the axe enemy, you can collect the Stone block rune from the table.

Go to the Mirror Control Room

After collecting the Stone Block rune, go to the Mirror control room. There you have to turn the left rune till you find a slot to place the Stone block.

Enter the Mirror Code

After placing the block rune now, it’s time to enter the code. You can see this code inside the locked cabinet. After entering the code, go through the mirror to get small in size.

Enter the Cabinet

Now go through the cabinet to get the master key below. You have to push that key outside the cabinet and then return to the mirror and get out of the cabinet.

Now pick the master key from the floor, which you can use to unlock a number of doors in world 1. This key is very essential for progressing through the main story.