Chronos: Before the Ashes Krell Guardian Boss Guide

The events of Chronos Before the Ashes take place before Remnant from the Ashes and the enemy boss patterns will feel quite similar. Krell Guardian is the first boss you face in the Chronos: Before the Ashes and in this guide, we will tell you how to beat him.

Chronos: Before the Ashes Krell Guardian Boss

You will have to face 6 bosses throughout the main storyline and you cannot skip any of the boss fights. Furthermore, as you win fights, you will unlock achievements.

Here we have this guide to walk you through your first boss fight of the game with Krell Guardian.

Krell Guardian

As mentioned above, this is the first boss you face in Chronos: Before the Ashes and is also known as the Cyclops. You will start the boss fight going through a mirror and emerging from the mirror at the end of the room, taking you to the boss fight arena.

The fight itself is not that tough. As you get to the battle arena, you yourself will also enlarge, which will allow you to endure a little more damage.

Krell Guardian is a slow enemy and his moves are quite predictable till the first half of the fight.

He will either smash his weapon on the ground at regular intervals or when you get close to him, he will try to kick you.

His attacks are slow but very strong and one attack can chop away your one-third of health so make sure that you are always moving and dodging his attacks.

When Krell is down to half health, he will start swinging his weapon more and more and his attacks will become combos.

Use your attacks cautiously; Hit and back up. The frequency of the attacks will increase as his health declines and you just need to keep going at it and don’t forget to get away when he starts to launch his attack combos.

At the end you will go through a cutscene and that will mark the end of your first boss fight with Krell Guardian in Chronos.