The Game Awards 2020 Could Include New Elden Ring Information

When it comes to Elden Ring, everything is a mystery. Apart from one trailer and a few pieces of information scattered through blogs and social networks, Bandai Namco is tied lipped on the project. However, something is stirring up. With the release of next-gen consoles, the release of From Software’s next title must be imminent. There’s a small hint that we might be seeing more of Elden Ring on The Game Awards 2020.

Lee Kirton, director of Marketing and Communications at Bandai Namco UK retweeted one of The Game Awards’ posts on Twitter with a caption of “Big day!”. Although the post is generic, it’s not every day that a big publisher marketing director says that one of the most exciting days for gaming announcements will be a “big day”.

There’s even more that can point to an announcement for Elden Rings coming to The Game Awards. Originally, the game was to release for Xbox One and Playstation 4. This means that the game is already late. In addition, the next big event to occur is next years’ E3 which is more than 6 months away. This practically means that if From Software is ready to release the game in the next few months, now is the time for the announcement.

Even more, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, confirmed that he has played the game already.For what it’s worth, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed until yet another twisted and dark trailer comes our way.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, Inc. and Game Director says about Elden Ring:

“Collaborating with George R. R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.”

Elden Ring has no set release date yet. However, it launches on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. Also, From Software might already be optimizing it for the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.