Monster Hunter Rise Monster List Leaked, Mizutsune, Anjanath and More

Monster Hunter Rise is still 5 months away from releasing, opening up its world to even more content. Capcom has already revealed some of its monsters through the game’s official website. Magnamalo and Great Izuchy are some of those new monsters with even more popular old ones being there as well. A new leak reveals an extensive monster list for Monster Hunter Rise and it’s shouldn’t go unnoticed.

The Monster Hunter Rise monster list leak comes from Altchar who dug up miner’s AsteriskAmpersand data for the upcoming game. So, the list includes some familiar faces like Anjanath and Mizutsune while more new monsters can be found there as well.

You can find the full list included in the Monster Hunter Rise monster leak below. However, we must advise you to take every name in the list with a grain of salt as they are part of a leak. If and when Capcom wishes to confirm then, we’ll know for sure. The source claims that the names below are names that we’ll see in upcoming marketing videos.

Mizutsune

Lagombi

Khezu

Barioth

Kulu Ya-Ku

Tigrex

Rathalos

Anjanath

Barroth

Rajang

Chameleos

Valstrax

Yorogumo (new monster)

(new monster) A “weasel” (new monster)

(new monster) “Namahage bear” (new monster)

Monster Hunter Rise releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021. The game includes 4-player co-op and a brand new area called the Shrine Ruins. Luckily, the game will run seamlessly on all Switch consoles, which means that a lite console will be a good option for Monster Hunter fans too.

The game will include a Wirebug mechanic for players to travel across its world, a feature that the publisher showcases frequently for its upcoming title. It will be interesting to see what Capcom has in store for the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S now that Monster Hunter World has run its course across all previous-gen platforms.