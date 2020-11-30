Microsoft Trademarks Impossible Quiz

While not really a gigantic acquisition that many have come to expect, Microsoft appears to have purchased a license for what looks to be a new family game called Impossible Quiz on Xbox consoles and PC.

Microsoft filed a trademark (via Generacion Xbox) for the said game under the downloadable software category on the weekend. Impossible Quiz though already exists on Microsoft Store for free as a logic-based puzzle game.

Microsoft hence may have purchased licensing rights of the game for Xbox Game Pass since Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has been on record that the Netflix-like subscription service needs to have more casual or family-oriented games. Impossible Quiz certainly fits that requirement.

Microsoft made waves recently by acquiring ZeniMax Media and several subsidiaries within for $7.5 billion to boost its first-party Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft though is still searching for more studios to acquire with rumors indicating an interest in Japanese studios.

Xbox Game Studios now has over two dozen development studios with recent additions in the form of Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, Elder Scrolls), id Software (Quake, Rage, Doom), Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop), MachineGames (Wolfenstein), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo), among many others. Future games from these first-party studios such as Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 will be available through Xbox Game Pass on release.

Microsoft however has not quite confirmed if Xbox Game Studios will be opting for a console-exclusive policy. That would make the PlayStation community a bit worried for games like The Elder Scrolls 6. Microsoft has only teased that such a decision would be in its rights but any release models will be decided in the future.