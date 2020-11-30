Forza Horizon 5 Rumored For 2021

Microsoft has not announced (or even teased) a new Forza Horizon 5 but the next-generation racing sequel is already said to be inbound as early as next year.

In a new podcast episode from last week, GameBeat editor Jeff Grubb claimed (via VGC) that Forza Horizon 5 “might be coming” in 2021 and well before the new Forza Motorsport game which was actually announced a few months ago. He further teased that he knows the setting of the new Forza Horizon but will be leaving it on developer Playground Games to make the announcement.

“We saw Forza Motorsport get teased a few months ago [but] I think we might get the next Forza Horizon game first and I think that might be coming this coming year,” said Grubb. “They’re in a weird situation where for some reason Playground says it does seem like they may be ready to go first. I think I know the setting, but I’m going to let them announce it.”

The new Forza Motorsport was announced for Xbox Series X back in July with a stunning trailer. Microsoft however never returned to share any details about the game, including a release window. Grubb is not one to make claims out of thin air. He has been on track with several accurate leaks in the past and hence, a new Forza Horizon 5 might as well be coming for Xbox Series X somewhere in 2021. That would also suggest that the new Forza Motorsport has been pushed back into 2022 or beyond.

The most recent Forza Horizon 4 in the meanwhile received an enhanced version for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020. The game now supports 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on either of two new Xbox consoles. Forza Horizon 4 itself is now more than two years old and was released on October 2, 2018, for Xbox One and PC.