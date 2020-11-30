Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Be Bug-Free At Launch, Says CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077 releases in a couple of weeks after taking around nine years of development time. The new game from developer CD Projekt Red though will still have bugs at launch that will be squashed with timely patches and updates.

During an earnings call (via Seeking Alpha) for the third quarter ended of the 2020 financial year, president Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt Red is well aware of the number of bugs infesting the game. He assured that the bugs will however be on the lower side of things and not be the kind to hamper gameplay.

Kiciński further stated that bugs from the previous hands-on preview build have mostly been fixed. Cyberpunk 2077 hence in its current build is far different from what players have previously seen. He assured that this is something that players will get to read about in the launch reviews.

“So, in terms of bugs, we are all aware of them. Of course, such a big gang can’t be just bug free. That’s the kind of obvious, but we believe that the level will be as low as to let gamers not see them,” said Kiciński. “And fortunately, some bugs extended previous were caused by some general — I would say general features and many of them are already fixed. So, what gamers will get will be different from what — and what we viewers will get in this final review is it’s better than what previewers, got.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had its fair share of bugs at release. It took CD Projekt Red a number of patches and updates before Geralt was slaying monsters in a bug-free environment.

Cyberpunk 2077 is being developed on a much larger and ambitious scale. Night City is far more complicated (and active) in comparison. The entire city is divided into six different districts where each of them are further divided into sub-districts. They all feature unique themes and purposes with non-playable characters playing all sorts of roles that tie in with the relatively deep dialogue system of the game.

Expecting Cyberpunk 2077 to be bug-free at release was always out of the question. The game releases on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, on December 12, 2020.