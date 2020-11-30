How to Get Outside the Map on Black Ops Cold War Nuketown ’84

This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War guide will tell in detail how to get outside the map on Nuketown ’84 in CoD Black Ops Cold War, and lets you go out of the bounds and lets you survive there.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown ’84

Bugs and glitches have been known to be a part of the Call of Duty Franchise in the past, which makes the Nuketown glitch in COD Black Ops Cold War more of a precedent and less of a surprise.

Below, you’ll find everything that you need to know about this glitch. So, let’s begin!

Getting outside the map on Nuketown 84

First, head to the pile of sacks next to the barrier (you’ll find it near the B site). You’ll see a wooden box near it. Hop on it.

Now, with your face towards the restricted area, look carefully until you find a cactus just a few feet from you.

Right next to this cactus, there’s a spot that allows you to survive even outside the boundary walls of Nuketown.

Your task is to outrun the “restricted area” timer to this spot.

Once you’re ready, make a run for it and when you’re about 4 feet away from the cactus, slide to make sure you get there in time.

You may succumb to failure on your first few tries, but you’ll eventually be able to do it.

When you’re on the desired spot, look around. You’ll notice that this position will offer you a fine view of the enemy’s spawning area, but at the same time, you’ll be exposed.

However, fret not; there’s more to this glitch. Once you’ve reset the restricted area timer, you can rush to the opposite side of the cactus.

This new position will be much better strategically; it will not offer you a decent view of the enemy’s base, but also, the cactus plant will serve as a hiding place and cover for you.

You will also be able to take a few steps backward without having to see the skull and crossbones symbol of the restricted area timer.