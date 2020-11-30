Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Patch 1.0.4 Fixes Xbox Series X Tearing Issues

Ubisoft has released a new patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that brings gameplay improvements and reduces screen tearing issues on Xbox Series X.

The game was notably having performance issues on Xbox Series X at launch compared to on PlayStation 5. The new patch 1.0.4 however addresses all of those performance issues on Xbox Series X while adding a new quality mode which runs in 30 frames per second at 4K resolution.

According to an analysis conducted by Digital Foundry earlier today, “Ubisoft has achieved such a huge turnaround in so short a time” that may as well be a technological miracle. The new patch 1.0.4 “significantly reduces the intrusive screen-tearing” on Xbox Series X and also improves frame-rates by widening the dynamic resolution scaling window. The game switches to lower resolution scaling only when needed and which players will hardly notice. The pixel count is still “considerably higher” for majority of the game.

However, widening the DRS window is how Ubisoft has achieved its objectives here and it’s a good solution: momentary lower resolution is a fair trade to make against far more noticeable screen-tearing. In fact, it’s good enough to roll out for PlayStation 5 too in order to eliminate its own tearing issues, and I’m surprised the same solution wasn’t deployed on both next-gen systems. But in the here and now at least, PlayStation 5 runs with a higher resolution, while Xbox Series X generally runs a touch smoother.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was said to have seen a performance dip with the last patch. That however appears to be a false alarm. The game only dropped frames at certain cinematic sequences in the opening act. By widening the dynamic resolution scaling window with patch 1.0.4, PS5 also sees improved overall performance.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla saw twice as many players at launch than the preceding Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The new installment also saw the highest launch-week sales in the franchise.

In our review we hailed Ubisoft for fulfilling its promise of providing an “ultimate viking fantasy.” Assassin’s Creed Valhalla closely follows the same chain as Origins and Odyssey but a well-crafted new historical setting with little changes to the open-world design and some polish to the combat make it nearly impossible to ignore what Ubisoft has achieved with Valhalla.