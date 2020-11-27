Cyberpunk 2077 Performs “Lower But Surprisingly Good” On PS4 And Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077 has so far been shown running on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X to highlight performance and graphical differences between both generations. CD Projekt Red has however not shown the game running on the base PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

While addressing investors (via VG247) during a recent earnings call for the third quarter ended of the 2020 financial year, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that Cyberpunk 2077 performs “a bit lower than on pros but surprisingly good for such a huge world” on the base PS4 and Xbox One consoles. He further added that the recent delay actually helped CD Projekt Red in making a lot of improvements with regards to performance on the said consoles.

“We believe that the game is performing great on every platform. Of course, accordingly to platform capabilities, but not every platform should be great,” said Kiciński.

Elsewhere in the same earnings call, Kiciński revealed that news about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 will be shared during the first quarter of 2021. Also, DLC plans, which were supposed to be revealed before release have now been pushed ahead to be revealed sometime after the game releases. Kiciński blamed the recent delay for the change in schedule.

CD Projekt Red has only confirmed that post-release content of Cyberpunk 2077 will be on par with the acclaimed DLC of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt if not more. The multiplayer component, which mostly remains in the shadows, will be standalone and have its own lore and stories to tell. The developer expects the multiplayer project to officially release at least a year after the base game releases.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases for PlayStation 4 (and PS4 Pro), PlayStation 5 (and its all-digital edition), Xbox One (and Xbox One X), Xbox Series X (and Series S), PC, and Google Stadia on December 12, 2020. The developer should be confirming pre-load details in the coming days.