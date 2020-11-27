Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders Surpass 1 Million, Are Majorly Digital

CD Projekt Red has indirectly confirmed just how many copies Cyberpunk 2077 has so far sold during its pre-order phase.

While addressing investors (via PCGamesInsider) during a recent earnings call for the third quarter ended of the 2020 financial year, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz stated that pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077 have exceeded those of The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt Red back then confirmed that The Witcher 3 had recorded more than 1 million pre-orders a week before release. Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders can hence be safely presumed to be somewhere between 1 and 1.5 million copies sold on all supported platforms, which by all means was already expected as much.

Nielubowicz further revealed that more than half of all Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders are digital. CD Projekt Red expects digital sales of the game to be even higher in the long-term compared to physical, and definitely more than The Witcher 3.

“The expected ratio between digital and physical on our sales, as we see it on preorders digital is very strong, so definitely we are more into moving potential split digital/physical, and more on the digital side,” said Nielubowicz.

“How far we’ll go? We honestly speaking do not know, definitely farther than we had on the Witcher 3 and definitely more than 50 per cent should come from the digital channel.”

“The history of Witcher 3 shows the longer the game is on the markets, the split shifts towards digital again. On Witcher 3, it’s the vast majority. And on Witcher 2 and 1, let’s say 99 per cent of the revenues we generate are digital. So, this is the only direction that can be expected in that near and longer-term.”

Cyberpunk 2077 remains as one of the most hyped and anticipated games in recent years. The launch of next-generation consoles, while incidental, also raises hopes to see a beautiful Night City making full use of the improved hardware on consoles. On the PC side of things, the game has often been a top-ten seller on Steam and nearly always in the most recent months. It goes without saying that Cyberpunk 2077 was always going to rack up an impressive amount of pre-orders.

Following three delays, CD Projekt Red is now bent on a release for all supported platforms on December 12, 2020.