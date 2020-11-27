Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Reveal Delayed, Multiplayer News Coming Q1 2021

The post-release expansion and content plans for Cyberpunk 2077 were originally expected to be revealed before the game launches. CD Projekt Red has now suddenly decided to amend those said plans.

While addressing investors (via VGC) during a recent earnings call for the third quarter ended of the 2020 financial year, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that due to the recent delay, CD Projekt Red has “decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects.” Whatever DLC plans are in the pipelines for the game will hence be revealed sometime in the near future. Just not before the release as was previously scheduled.

Kiciński also noted that news about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 will be shared during the first quarter of 2021. He reiterated that the standalone multiplayer will be completely separate from the game which as already teased, means that the multiplayer will have its own lore and stories to tell; perhaps something like Grand Theft Auto Online.

Continuing with the same GTA Online comparison, the multiplayer portion will be monetized by the developer. The developer wants to do it the right way the first time. While the business model has not been revealed, players have been assured that there will be “intelligent” microtransactions which will not compromise the goodwill CD Projekt Red has earned from players in the past.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 12, 2020, for all supported platforms, including the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The game is said to become available for pre-load a couple of days before release. CD Projekt Red should confirm that in the coming days.