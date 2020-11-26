In this World of Warcraft Shadowlands Soulbinding Guide, we will discuss everything there is to know about Soulbinding for each Covenant and the traits they give to your character in WoW Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Soulbinding

In World of Warcraft Shadowlands, you can use Soulbinds to bind your soul. Doing so will grant you different powers in the form of Conduits and Soulbind Traits.

A Soulbind is like a tree that has 8 nodes or branches to choose from. Picking different branches can result in you attaining a different combination of powers.

Empty nodes in the Soulbind tree can be filled with Conduits which are the class-specific perks you get by doing different activities throughout the Shadowlands DLC.

Soulbinds and their Paths

Shadowlands introduced Soulbinds and there are a total of 12 different Soulbind paths to choose from as each path is tied to its respective Covenant member.

You get to choose between 3 Soulbinds for each Covenant. It’s worth noting that only one Soulbind path can be activated at a time.

The 12 Soulbind paths are given below

General Draven

Theotar the Mad Duke

Pelagos

Kleia

Nadjia the Mistblade

Forgelite Prime Mikanikos

Niya

Dreamweaver

Korayn

Emeni

Plague the Deviser Marileth

Bonesmith Heirmir

Covenants

Once you reach Level 60, you can pledge loyalty to any Covenant and form a deep bond with its members. As your bond progresses, they will let you use some of their powers. These powers are soulbinds and you get to choose between 3 of them for each Covenant.

Each Covenant gives you 2 soulbinds as soon as you join them but for the 3rd one, you have to complete the campaign questline for that Covenant.

Soulbind Traits

Each Soulbind has a different set of traits and a unique path for you to follow. A Soulbind has 8 rows of different powers that enhance your character’s abilities.

This skill tree intersects at many points when nodes meet with each other. You can pick any path you want at no extra cost or negating effect.

The Rows

You have the first 2 rows of Soulbind traits automatically unlocked while the rest keep unlocking when you reach certain Renown Levels. Here is a complete breakdown of which row unlocks at what Renown level.

You will gain access to the third at Renown Level 3.

The fourth row at Renown Level 7 and 9.

You must reach Renown Level 10 and 13 to unlock the fourth row.

The sixth row of Soulbind traits unlocks at Renown Level 18 and 21.

The seventh row becomes available at Renown Level 25, 28, and 29.

The final row for all of your Soulbinds unlocks at Renown Level 30, 31, and 34.

Furthermore, you must be in a Rest Area to switch your Soulbinds between the available options in World of Warcraft Shadowlands.