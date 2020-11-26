World of Warcraft Shadowlands Endgame – What To Do After Hitting Level 60

Our World of Warcraft Shadowlands Endgame Guide will get you up to speed with everything that you can do once you’ve reached the level cap and maxed out your in-game character in WoW Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Endgame

In WoW Shadowlands, the level cap has been reduced to 60 just like it had been in the original game.

Even though it might seem like that levelling up to the full will bring about the end to your journey in this iteration, it’s actually not true. Our guide below will show you how that is so.

So, let’s begin!

Unlock Torghast and Runecarving

Once you have reached the Endgame, you’ll be able to get your first questline in Oribos as an introduction.

On completing this questline, you’ll unlock Torghast and Runecarving.

Torghast, the Tower of the Damned is basically a new game-mode that makes you to run through a puzzling dungeon in search of Soul Ash – a currency needed to craft Legendary Powers.

Remember, however, that to farm Soul Ash, you’ll need to clear 2 Wings of Torghast each week.

As soon as Toghast is unlocked, you will automatically get access to the feature of Runecarving.

For Runecarving, you’ll have to call upon the Runecarvor who resides deep within Toghast and ask him to carve ancient runes on your armor and fill it with Legendary Powers.

Unlock Soulbinds and Conduits in the Endgame

As you’ll progress through the aforementioned introductory questline, you’ll also be able to gain access to the feature of Soulbinding.

Firstly, through Soulbinding, you can bind your Soul to one of the Soulbinds and in exchange, you get the Soulbind’s traits and Conduits.

There are 12 potential Soulbinds, 3 per Covenant, that you can bind with in Shadowlands but only one of them can be active at any given time.

Secondly, Conduits boost your class and Covenant Abilities. All Conduits have 15 ranks and as they rank up, their power also increases.

Remember that they can be swapped only once per week.

Visit More Endgame Dungeons!

Dungeons can be scary but if you’re interested in earning some special rewards in the Edngame, you should definitely pay them a visit on a daily basis.

Dungeon bosses in Shadowlands are known to drop Legendary Power Recipes and Conduits, which you can add to your collections.

Aside from this, clearing up Heroic Dungeons and Mythic Dungeons get you level 171 loot and level 184 loot respectively.

Cap Out Renown and Anima!

Once you’ve chosen a Covenant, you can start farming Renown and Anima.

Renown is used to build trust with your Covenant and your target should be to max out your Renown level (level 40) in order to reap all the benefits that your Covenant has to offer.

Similarly, by collecting Anima, you’ll be able to take your Sanctum to the next level.

Focus on the World Quests in the Maw!

Keep clearing up all the World Quests in the Maw on a daily basis. As a result, you’ll be able to cap Stygia and the reputation with Ve’nari.

Make use of Covenant Callings!

To be able to use this feature, you’ll need to complete Covenant-themed World Quests in one of the new zones.

To find the Covenant Callings, simply navigate to the Covenant UI on the mini-map.

Complete the Weekly Quests in the Endgame!

To be able to have a go at some weekly quests, make your way to Ta’lan the Antiquary in Oribos.

Here, the NPC will offer you two dungeon quests, rewarding 500 reputation with all the new factions, and Cartel Exchange Vessel.

There are also two PvP quests that you can pick up from Oribos’ Enclave area.

The first one will reward you with 350 Honor and Multi-Modal Anima Container on earning 1,000 Honor in Arena Skirmishes.

On the contrary, the second one will reward you with 2 Multi-Modal Anima Containers and 500 Honor on earning 250 Conquest in Arenas.

Overcome the World Bosses!

Shadowlands has 4 new world bosses that keep on rotating each week. So, when it’s time, be sure to take them down as part of your Endgame journey.

Doing so is not only exciting, but you’ll also get a chance of earning Item Level 207 loot, Conduits, and Legendary powers.