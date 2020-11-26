Football Manager 2021 Best Leagues To Start Your Career With

In this guide, we will take a look at the best leagues there are in Football manager 2021. We will discuss which leagues have the best managerial opportunities. There are over 100 leagues in FM 2021 divided among 52 countries and this guide will tell you the best league among them. Let’s get started:

Football Manager 2021 Best Leagues

We all think that the best leagues in Football Manager 2021 will be the big leagues, and that is true to some extent, but even the smaller leagues in other countries can be very challenging and can be very helpful.

Here’s the first country:

Best Leagues in England

We already know about the premier league but English Football is not limited to this field only. There are many other leagues and national tournaments played in England.

It is really exciting, looking after a top club for the Premier league because you have the best players all around the globe ready to play for you, and there is no issue with the budget.

Your managerial capabilities will surely be tested when you are against Marcelo Bielsa, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and other start coaches.

You can choose any high-level club such as Manchester United or Newcastle United and restore them to their former glory.

It is certainly a big challenge to take your team from small leagues to the likes of the Premier League.

You will also need five different leagues to give you a promotion.

Argentina

We all know how big football is in Argentina.

Players like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi were born in that culture of Argentina that nurtured them and made them the Kings of football that they are.

There is the rivalry of Boca Juniors and the River Plate in Superclasico to focus on in Argentina.

We know that if we look at league titles, River can be considered of the most accomplished teams but the past years haven’t been kind to them.

There are tons of other options as well such as Los Millonarios or Buenos Aires. It’s your pick.

Belgium

The Belgium national team has players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku making it a great national team.

This team has not shined in the European leagues.

Belgium needs to get better in Europe because apart from the Club Brugge being the runner ups for the European Cup in 1978, they don’t have anything to show.

The problem is that they have such talented players in their team and still haven’t done well in the west.

Sounds like they need a better manager.

Best Leagues in Italy

Italian football went downhill after the first decade of the 21st century after two very successful decades in Europe.

But it seems like, after the presence of players like Ronaldo and AC Milan in an Italian Club, Juventus, they may be headed for a better reputation.

There are also several other opportunities present in Italy like Atalanta, or the iconic institutions of Milan, Inter, Roma, Napoli, and Juve.

You can give the old fans some nostalgia if you manage Fiorentina and take them back to the good old days of Florence.

Parma can also use a good manager after some bad years. After all, they have won the UEFA cup twice.

USA

Football is very different in America as compared to Europe.

First of all, it’s called soccer second; you have to focus on the Play-offs and the MLS cup more than the conference. The league is not that old but they have some good talent.

The process of recruiting players is also different which we can term as purely American.

Well, we know that the 2026 cup will be hosted by America so it seems promising to invest time in that country.

Holland

Dutch teams have been doing pretty good on the field since the 70s revolution. Managing any famous team would be a walk in the park, but the challenge is to get them a Champions League for the first time after 1995.

You can help out smaller clubs such as Vitesse or AZ, to end the reign of Ajax over Dutch Football.

Other Countries

There are several other countries with very bright prospects for football as well. You can give them a look if you need something different.

