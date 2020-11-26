If you are having a tight budget in Football Manager 2021 but need to get some new talent, here you will find all Football Manager 2021 Best Free Agents For Each Position.

Football Manager 2021 Best Free Agents

We have categorized the complete guide according to the positions/roles of the players so that you can have ease while navigating to those you are looking for.

These FM 2021 free agents might not be the cheapest players available but given their ending or ended contracts, they are definitely the best you should be looking to purchase.

So without any further ado, here goes the detailed description of all the best free agents in Football Manager 2021:

Goalkeepers

Heurelho Gomes

The perfect man you can keep as a backup keeper. His moves are unique and determinations are so high that he can be used for mentoring too.

Danijel Sobasic

Daniel has got 44 caps for Croatia and hence he can always get a work permit without any resistances.

Darren Keet

Darren is the former South Africa’s goalkeeper and has great skills. Signing him up for free is a great opportunity for those who have eyes for value.

Right Backs

Darryl Janmaat

A 31 years old young and energy player like Darryl Janmaat is pretty tough to find. With 14 Crossing, 14 Dribbling and 15 tackling stats on top, who wouldn’t want to sign him up for free?

Antonio Valencia

If what you want is forward going man and premier league winner, Antonio is the person you should sign in.

Kevin Grobkreutz

Kevin has been recently terminated by 3.Liga KFC and was once a crucial player in Borussia Dortmund. He will be better than all others in lower league saves.

Left Backs

Jefferson

A 30 years old quality player from Brazil can rarely be found for free.

He is one of the best all-around players but the only lacking is that he can’t sustain injuries. So be careful while using him against lower teams who tend to have lesser respect for rules.

Papa Souare

Souare is a former Crystal Palace left-back and is a very decent choice for getting a few good seasons out of him.

Aly Cissokho

If you can get Aly for reduced wages, he is a pretty strong player. His age of 33 may reduce his speed but enhances the grip and control, which is all you need in the game.

Ivan Strinic

Ivan is being off the fields due to a heart problem, but is a former world cup player with good expertise and skill. Getting him up again for free is a great chance and who knows what he may do if he stepped back!

Midfielders

Paulo Henrique

Paulo, a Brazilian player who has great potentials but had been off the field due to an injury.

Getting him back onto the field will unleash all his potential once again and with an overall score of 75, he is one of the best midfielders you can get for free.

Darren Fletcher

35 years old and still having 77 overall stats, Darren is a weapon that needs a trigger.

This former Manchester United player is a remarkable addition to the midfield and will never disappoint you.

Martin Olsson

Martin, a 31 years old young Swede has much potential left yet and you can pass pretty great seasons with him before his abilities start to decline. So perhaps it is better to grab the opportunity to have him added for free.

Tom Huddlestone

League One, as well as bottom half Championship sides, have already started queuing up to sign up Huddlestone.

He surely has got some skills and you shouldn’t be wasting the opportunity of getting him for free.

Andrew Surman

Andrew is the man that will bring luck to any lower league side that hires him. He is very neat and tidy on the field and that is perhaps all you need.

Jack Wilshere

Wilshere was once dubbed as the future of English football and who knows whose future he might enhances?

There is no doubt in Jack’s capabilities and he will stand firmly even against most of the top flight teams.

Donis Avdijaj

Donis is a pretty enthusiastic number 10 and striker. Though he hasn’t played to his full potentials for quite a time, he might still surprise in some matches and is a good addition for any balanced 3rd tier matches.

Wingers

Alexandro Pato

Alexandro does have something in him and that is reflected by him 16 flair and acceleration and 15 dribbling. So perhaps he is one of the best wingers you can get these days.

Pablo De Blasis

De Blasis is an archetypal dogged winger and must be looking for glory. So it’s best to reckon the potential and turn his energy into your favors.

Bakary Sako

Sako used to be Wolves favorite and can still deliver great deal of advantage to lower league sides. He has a 15 Flair and that unpredictability might bring in some favorable results.

Ben Marshall

Marshal is a Flair injected player and if that’s what you need, he is the one you should opt for. He has the abilities to shoot from distance and long range free kicks which make him even more worthy.

Markel Susaeta

Markel is a tricky winger and has recently been terminated by Melbourne City. He surely is a man of talent and skill and signing him up for second tier or below will boost your matches.

Strikers

Bicho

Bichi – the beast, is an impressive 23 years old player and all he needs is being unleashed into the field. With a score of 78, Bicho is all you need to bag some goals for your team.

Wilfried Bony

Bony earned quite a name during the peak of his carrier. He is still 30 and you can still expect much from him. With an overall score of 77, Bony does make sure to reflect his significance in every match he plays.

Raffael

Raffael has been recently terminated and hence available for free. He is a false nine and pretty devastating on the field. There is no excuse for you to miss this great opportunity!