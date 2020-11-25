Sony Confirms PS5 Launch To Be “Biggest Console Launch Ever”

By Saqib Mansoor

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced that PS5 sold the most number of units than any preceding PlayStation console at launch.

Sony has not provided any official sales numbers at the time of writing to back that claim. It also remains to be verified if the milestone covers only major regions like the United States or worldwide.

In either case, PS5 was already speculated to have sold more units than PS4 at launch which was roughly around 2 million units sold during the first two weeks back in 2013, half of which were sold on the first day of launch.

PS5 sales reportedly stand between 2.1 million to 2.5 million units sold worldwide within the first two days of launch. The standard disc version being more popular than the all-digital version, selling around 7 standard units for every 3 digital units. These however are just estimates from third-party sources.

Sony expects PS5 to sell more than 7.6 million units in the first year alone and more than 100 million units in the long term. The latter milestone is expected to be achieved faster than PS4 which took nearly six years after launching back in 2013. Confirming the biggest PlayStation console launch in history surely boosts those sales forecasts.

PS5 and its all-digital edition are now available for purchase worldwide at $500 and $400 respectively. The only difference being the absence of a disc drive in the latter. The prices are of course retail unless ongoing supply shortages force consumers to look into scalpers who are already selling the new consoles for over $1,000.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.