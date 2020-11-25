Microsoft Manufacturing More Xbox Series X Consoles Than Xbox Series S

While the new Xbox consoles continue to face an alarming shortage in worldwide markets, Microsoft remains focused on manufacturing more Xbox Series X consoles than Xbox Series S but for a fairly simple and logical reason.

Speaking with The Verge in a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, explained that Microsoft expects early demand to be far more for Xbox Series X than Xbox Series S. He further noted that supply shortages (for both next-generation Xbox consoles) should start receding after April 2021 and by when Microsoft will adapt its manufacturing process accordingly.

“We figured that our first holiday, and probably our second holiday, you would see more of the higher end SKU, the Series X sold. We built more Series Xs than we did Series Ss,” said Spencer.

Spencer has previously stated that Xbox Series S will outsell Xbox Series X over the course of the new console generation. Microsoft believes that price matters and why Xbox Series S was designed for newcomers and consumers who want to purchase a console for their family.

Microsoft is currently considering ways to counter the growing issue of supply shortages. One idea which Microsoft is playing around is to have consumers pay upfront to reserve a slot and in return receive a guaranteed delivery date for their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Doing so will not only counter scalpers but also not leave consumers in the wind for not having any guarantees of whether they will find an available unit at their local retailer or not.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were launched worldwide for $500 and $300 respectively on November 10, 2020. The upcoming crazed shopping season will only further make it difficult for consumers to find available units.