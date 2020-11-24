World of Warcraft Shadowlands Character Not Found, Errors and Fixes

Our World of Warcraft Shadowlands Errors Guide will help you troubleshoot all the in-game errors that the players are experiencing in WOW Shadowlands and the possible fixes for these errors.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Errors and Fixes

With the release of WoW Shadowlands, many enthusiast gamers are jumping in to have a go at this all-new iteration in the WoW Series.

With so many people to accommodate, the performance of the WoW servers has inevitably been gone poorer.

Players are facing login issues, disconnects, missing characters, black character select screens and not to mention, the slow loading.

According to a recent tweet on the official customer support account of Blizzard, the producers are working to resolve these issues.

Till these issues are officially resolved, we can either sit tight or we can work something out on our own.

If you’re someone who’d like to go with the latter option, then the guide below is just for you. So, let’s get straight into it!

WOW51900319 Error Code

According to Blizzard’s official support page, this error code is prompted when the connection between the game and the World of Warcraft servers gets interrupted.

This happens due to the servers experiencing a surge of players trying to join them.

Since the servers of this brand-new iteration are not that strong as of yet, the overcrowding of players overpowers them.

Blizzard is working to remedy this issue but for now, if you’re unable to join a World of Warcraft server, keep trying.

Also, check your internet connection while you’re at it!

The “character not found” Error

This Error occurs when a player tries to login into the game. The pop-up message that results reads “character not found.”

According to Blizzard’s support page, this bug has known to occur in the previous iterations of the World of Warcraft Series as well.

It is basically the cause of poor connection between the game client and the world servers.

Blizzard has recommended several options to try out to get rid of this Error:

Login using another character on the same realm.

Login using a new character on the same realm.

Restart the game.

Restart your PC.

Check your internet connection.

Restart the Blizzard Desktop App.

If none of the above options work for you, wait out until there’s some space on the servers and then, try joining again.