Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Farming Guide

The only way to level up Sakuna in Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is through some good ol’ rice farming. So, if you want Sakuna to get more powerful so you can have an easier time dealing with the demons on your island, you’ll have to learn all the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Farming mechanics in the game.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin might be a puzzle platformer but it also happens to have a pretty deep rice farming system included that can make you forget all about the outside worries as you till soil for hours.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Farming

To help you out with learning all about the farming mechanics in Sakuna, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll walk you through all the intricacies of the farming system in the game.

Quality or Quantity

Before you put the rice seeds in the seedling box, you can place them in a bucket of water and pour some mud into the bucket.

The quality of the rice will increase as you pour more mud, but the quantity will also decrease as a result.

After that, you can also Sow your seeds. If you prefer quantity over quality, Sow them thickly. If you prefer the opposite, Sow them thinly.

Here you have the choice to either go for a low yield rate but with higher quality or vice versa.

In the early stages of the game, it’s better to go for the high yield rate because you’ll benefit more from having a greater amount of rice by getting more food buffs and being able to trade more.

Once you’ve progressed a bit through the game, you should then switch to the higher quality rice because you’ll be able to get more stat boosts, which will make Sakuna more powerful.

Create the Fertilizer

While the seedlings are growing, you should use this time to prepare the fertilizer.

Go into the outhouse adjacent to the rice field and grab manure in a bucket.

Carry it over to the fertilizer pit and place it in there.

The other base ingredients you need for the fertilizer are Beast Hoof, Beast Manure, and Fallen Leaves. You need around five of each of these ingredients.

Then, top it off with some Amber. Keep putting the Amber in there until the fertilizer triangle is bright green.

Now, gather some Rotten Food, Salt, Renowned Water, Spring Water and Powder of Transformation.

Rotten Food increases each stat of the rice, but it makes it more vulnerable to insects. The Salt compensates for this, but it increases the toxicity in the crop. The water added will then combat this.

Finally, the Powder of Transformation will speed up the preparation process of the fertilizer.

Throw these items in there one by one and your fertilizer will be prepared.

Till and Fertilize the Field

When the seedlings grow to the optimum size, you’ll have to take them to the field and plant them one by one.

But before you can do so, you need to fertilize and till the field. Get rid of all the rocks from the field and apply fertilizer to the entire field. Then, start tilling the entire field from start to finish.

If you don’t till the field properly, there will be more space for weeds to grow, which will hamper the growth of your crops.

Tilling the field will get easier later on because you’ll eventually gain a skill called ‘Furrow Sight,’ which will allow you to see how much field you’ve yet to till. You’ll also unlock a cow, which will assist you in the tilling.

Plant the Seeds

After the field is fully tilled and fertilized, it’s time to start planting. At the start of the game, you’ll have to space your crops manually.

Eventually, you’ll get a skill which will show you how far apart you should plant the crops.

As for now, just place the crops relatively close to each other. Just make sure that they’re not in contact with each other.

Once you’ve planted all the crops, open up the water source to fill up the rice field with fresh water.

When the water reaches Sakuna’s ankles, it means that the water level is at 20%, so it’s time to close the water source.

Preserve the Field

Now that the crops are planted, your job is to preserve the field so that you can get a good yield.

This means that you’ll have to monitor the water levels, bugs and insects, and the weeds in your field.

The water level you want to maintain most of the time is 20%. The water will slowly evaporate due to the heat, so you’ll have to periodically open up the water source.

There’s also the possibility for rain, which will overflow the field, so get a weather forecast from the samurai standing by the storehouse whenever you can.

The rice field will go through three offshoot stages, and then the sprouting stage.

Maintain the 20% water level for the first two offshoot stages, and then completely drain the field when the third offshoot stage comes.

This will then be followed by the sprouting stage, where you’ll have to bring the water level up to 30%.

To deal with the bugs and insects in the field, place some ducks in there. They’ll take care of them for you.

Do note that the ducks will start eating the rice when it starts sprouting, so make sure to take them out of there when the rice reaches the sprouting stage.

Time for the Harvest

The harvesting stage comes after the sprouting stage. It should come by the end of Summer if you’ve been doing everything right. When it does, wait until the weather is super warm and dry to begin harvesting.

After you’ve harvested the rice plant, bring it over to the drying rack and let it dry for 10 hours.

After the rice plant is dried, you need to take out the rice grains from the plant. This process is called threshing.

Once you’ve threshed the rice, take it to the Rice Pounder and then the Water Mill to polish it.

Now, you have the choice to either go for Brown rice or White rice. Brown rice gives you more food buffs, but the White rice will give Sakuna better stat gains. Go for the type which suits your playstyle the best.

To turn the rice white, you’ll have to hull it for several minutes. The longer you hull for, the whiter the rice will become.

After you hull the rice, the harvest will be completed and the rice will be fully prepared.

Always do the Farming Yourself

At this point, you’ll figure out that you can pretty much allocate every farming task to one of your allies. This may seem like the most efficient thing to do, but it’s not as good of an idea as it seems.

If you want to have the best rice possible, to make Sakuna as powerful as you can, it’s recommended to do all the farming yourself.

If you appoint another character to do the farming for you, the yield won’t be as good as it would’ve been had you done the farming yourself.

Another benefit of doing it yourself is that you’ll continually increase your farming skills as you farm.

Leveling up these skills will make it much easier to farm and will increase the overall efficiency of your farming.