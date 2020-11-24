Next-Gen Last Of Us 2 Port Hinted At On Best Buy Website

If you’ve been holding off on buying Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us 2 in the hope that it would be upgraded to the Playstation 5, you might be in luck. A store listing on the official Best Buy website has hinted that a next-gen Last Of Us 2 port may be coming.

While Naughty Dog hasn’t officially confirmed this, the listing does say that the listing includes a next-gen upgrade, so it’s a big possibility, especially since The Last Of Us 2 came out only a few months before the Playstation 5 release.

This would be following the same precedent as the original Last Of Us game. It originally came out on the Playstation 3 in 2013, shortly before the Playstation 4 released, and received a next-gen upgrade for that console shortly afterwards.

With that in mind it stands to reason that Naughty Dog might put out a Playstation 5 version of the game, especially since there hasn’t been any news of a new game that they’re working on. Of course, if a next-gen Last Of Us 2 port actually is happening, it’s unlikely they’ll tell us for a good while.

The game is also playable on the Playstation 5 already thanks to the system’s backwards compatibility function, so there’s also a chance that Naughty Dog will think that’s good enough and will prove Best Buy wrong.

Of course, the store could just be wrong in general, as mistaken information has so far been something of a hallmark of the Playstation 5. The Demon’s Souls remake that was a launch title for the console, for instance, was mistakenly claimed to also be coming to the PC, before Sony set the record straight.

Best Buy could be committing a similar mistake here, though again we’ll have to wait and see if Naughty Dog confirms a next-gen Last Of Us 2 port sometime in the future.