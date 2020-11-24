New Bioshock Release Date Still Seems Quite Far, Here is Why

It’s been almost a year since we got to know that Cloud Chamber, a 2K Games studio focusing on the Bioshock franchise is working on a new Bioshock game. Over the past week, the team has been actively looking for new members to join the studio. Does this mean that the game is still in early development? Is the supposed Bioshock 4 far from getting a release date?

If you take a look into Cloud Chamber’s Linkedin page right now, you’ll see a variety of different openings for development roles within the team. Most of those openings are for senior roles in different departments of the development process.

Luckily, those openings are not, as far as we can guess, indicating that Cloud Chamber is just starting the creation of the next Bioshock game. This means that the Bioshock franchise could maybe get a new title with a release date of late 2021 to early 2022? We’re shooting blanks here but that could be possible.

We know for a fact that Cloud Chamber is indeed working on Bioshock since most of the listings’ descriptions read:

Our focus on open communication and overall well-being allows each of us to strive for excellence in our work, and happiness in our lives. Oh, almost forgot to mention that we’re currently making the next BioShock!! I know, right?

Also, Kelley Gilmore, studio head has talked last year with GameIndustry.biz, confirming that they are indeed working on the franchise:

We’re very focused on finding the most talented game makers from all walks of life to help us deliver the next amazing BioShock experience. We can’t get into our development plans just yet, but we can agree that the narrative in any BioShock game is a popular and much-discussed topic for fans and critics alike.

So, what is Cloud Chamber looking for right now? Can we guess at what stage of development the game is? Even if it’s not in early development, the next Bioshock game is still far from its release date since the listings include QA roles as well as systems designers. We might be lucky and see a teaser or an early trailer during the Game Awards 2020 next month.