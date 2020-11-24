Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity All Challenges Guide

Our Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity challenges Guide lists all the challenges available in the game, their locations and how to beat them.

Challenges are an awesome distraction from the main storyline. You can indulge with challenges if you get bored with the usual gameplay and pursue them for various rewards and upgrades.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Challenges

Challenges are great ways of getting additional awards outside of the main storyline.

The challenges are available in different areas of Age of Calamity and some are character-specific, but they all reap valuable rewards and upgrades for your character.

Divine Beast challenges work a bit differently from regular level-gated challenges in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity so we covered them separately.

Below you’ll find challenges that are available in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. They are classed according to the recommended level for doing them.

Levels 1-10 Challenges

Mastering Remote Bombs

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Guardian Amok mission to unlock.

To use a Remote Bomb, press R + Y. To complete this challenge, you must kill 100 Bokoblins, kill the large enemy on the check post and finish off the Fire Wizzrobe later, all using the remote bombs.

You’ll find that the remote bomb is a very powerful weapon and using it a lot will only make your life easier.

Just start tossing remote bombs as soon as you unlock them and use them on the big enemies as well.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Ancient Screw x5, Ancient Gear x5

Lizalfos Infestation

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Guardian Amok mission to unlock.

You must take out 300 Lizalfos in under 5 minutes. Worry not, you will find that the Lizalfos are herded together, which makes it easier to kill a lot of them at once.

Plus, you can use the explosive barrels to your advantage, setting ablaze multiple Lizalfos at once.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Hearty Durian x5, Energetic Rhino Beetle x10

Explosive – Handle With Care

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Mastering Remote Bombs challenge to unlock.

The red barrels are explosive; strike them with something to blow them up and set enemies on fire.

Kill 500 enemies using the explosive barrels and defeat the five Moblins as well.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Big Hearty Radish x10, Rugged Rhino Beetle x10, Unknown Weapon

Mastering Cryonis

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Mipha, the Zora Princess mission to unlock.

Cryonis is another very effective and versatile special ability. Use it and kill 100 Bokoblins, capture the outpost and defeat the Moblin.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Chillshroom x10, Chillfin Trout x10

Mipha’s Training

Located in Lanayru.

Finish the Mipha, the Zora Princess mission to unlock.

When you get control of Mipha, you encounter some Lizalfos. Kill 300 of them and clear out the Moblins.

Mipha creates a geyser, which can be very helpful for dealing with masses of enemies.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Luminous Stone x2, Hearty Bass x5, Unknown Weapon

Mastering Magnesis

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Daruk, the Goron Hero mission to unlock.

Defeat 100 Lizalfos using Magnesis. The Lizalfos are bearing a metal weapon, so lift them using the ability and throw them or hurl metal crates at them by hitting R after picking them up.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Zapshroom x10, Electric Darner x10

Daruk’s Training

Located in Eldin.

Finish the Daruk, the Goron Hero mission to unlock.

Defeat 300 enemies within five minutes, then fight off the two Moblins.

Make use of Daruk’s Magma Blast ability to create fiery blasts.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Ruby x1, Rock Salt x10, Unknown Weapon

Anti-Flame Training: I

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Daruk’s Training challenge to unlock.

You’ll be facing up against a Fire Moblin followed by two Fire Wizzrobes. Considering the fiery nature of the challenge, Mipha would be a viable choice to bring here.

Use her water and wind attacks to effectively counter the fire, plus her weak-spot attack mat get both Fire Wizzrobes caught at once.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Spicy Pepper x5, Warm Safflina x5, Summerwing Butterfly x5

Revali’s Training

Located in Herba.

Finish the Revali, the Rito Warrior mission to unlock.

Defeat 300 enemies within three minutes, followed by the two Moblins.

Revali has the best set of her moves used while airborne. Press ZR to get his airborne, then execute the attacks. Won’t be too complicated!

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Opal x1, Wildberry x10, Unknown Weapon

Anti-Ice: Training I

Located in Herba.

Finish the Revali’s Training challenge to unlock.

Defeat an Ice Wizzrobe, then the Ice Moblin and then another Ice Moblin. Bring Daruk to counter the ice.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Chillshroom x5, Cool Safflina x5, Chillfin Trout

Link: Spears

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission to unlock.

Use the spear weapon with Link to take out 300 enemies in under five minutes, then head over to the Moblin and take him down to finish the mission.

Using strong attack combos will make the challenge easier. Use ZR to thrust yourself quickly to where the fight is to save time.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Endura Shroom x10, Hightail Lizard x10

Link: Two-Handed Weapons

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission to unlock.

A very exciting challenge. You get to use two-handed weapons with Link and find the various combos they can execute. Defeat 400 enemies in under five minutes, then get ready to fight against Daruk.

You’ll have to be on your toes against Derek as he also uses strong attack combos.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Gourmet Meat x5, Restless Cricket x10, Unknown Weapon

Link: One-Handed Weapons

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission to unlock.

Kill 500 enemies in under 5 minutes to complete this challenge. You’ll encounter a Hylian Captain, killing which will spawn more enemies to fuel your kill count tally. This is a tough one, so you’ll have to use some more far-reaching and devastating combos.

One combo is executed by hitting X three times then following with a Y for a strong spin attack.

If you hold the Y at the end until your sword starts to glow and then release, it will launch a second attack that pummels you forward.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw whole Bird x5, Hot-Footed Frog x10, Unknown Weapon

Urbosa’s Training

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission to unlock.

A chance to brush up on your Ubrosa controls. Kill 100 enemies along with the 3 Gerudo Captains who appear simultaneously, then kill the final Gerudo Captain to Finish the challenge.

Pressing X repeatedly with Ubrosa during combos and after strong attacks will shoot bolts of electricity to cause additional damage.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Amber x1, Hydromelon x10, Unknown Weapon

Anti-Lightning Training: I

Located in Lanayru.

Finish the Urbosa’s Training challenge to unlock.

Defeat the Electric Moblin, reach the gates to reset the timer, then defeat two more Moblins to Finish the challenge.

You will also encounter Electric Keese, Electric Chuchu and even an Electric Wizzrobe, which are not mandatory to defeat for the challenge. Avoid them if you can and haste in defeating the first Moblin.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Zapshroom x5, Electric Safflina x5, Voltfin Trout x5

Levels 11-20

Mastering Stasis

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Revali, the Rito Warrior mission to unlock.

Take out the large Bokoblin at the first outpost, then the large Blue Bokoblin at the second outpost and then a Moblin.

Use Stasis on the explosive barrels to send them into enemy crowds for good riddance.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Ancient Core x5, Hylian Rice x10

Hair-Width Trial: Beginner

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission to unlock.

Defeat 40 Bokoblins along with the Blue Bokoblins at the back. Then capture the outpost that opens up.

Longer-ranging characters with wide strong attacks will be suitable for this challenge. When you’re fighting the Bokoblins, be aware of the Blue Bokoblins hurling swords and clubs at you.

Once you’ve killed the Blue Bokoblins, the outpost will open up to be captured.

Use wide range attacks to deal with the bunches altogether. Rest should be fairly straightforward.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Whole Bird x5, Luminous Stone x2, Unknown Weapon

The Breach of Demise

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the One-Handed Weapons, Two-Handed Weapons, and Spears challenge for Link to unlock this challenge.

Capture three different outposts to complete this challenge.

The first outpost has one Moblin, the next one has two Fire Moblins and the last one more has a larger Bokoblin.

You’ll encounter a lot of fire-based enemies, so use ice attacks whenever possible to ease the pain.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, 400 rupees

Impa’s Training

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Yiga Clan Attacks! Mission to unlock.

Beat 400 enemies within four minutes, then beat three Hyrule Captains.

Impa’s attack style is to place symbols on enemies using ZR, then following with X the symbols are absorbed to create friendly holograms.

Try to light up all the symbols under your health bar by repeatedly performing this attack and then use the strong attacks and combos to deal extra damage.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Endura Carrot x5, Sunset Firefly x10, Unknown Weapon

Daily Drills: Rito

Located in Hebra.

Finish the Yiga Clan Attacks! Mission to unlock.

Take out Rito Captain, then move on to two more captains up ahead. Reach the final section for a fight against Revali.

The captains won’t be a challenge, but Revali is a force to reckon with. Notice his aerial attacks and move away to avoid damage. This is when he is airborne or when the wind starts swirling around him.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Hearty Salmon x5, Unknown Weapon

Zelda’s Training

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Yiga Clan Attacks! Mission to unlock.

Five minutes to take out 300 enemies and two Moblins when you’ve dealt with the rest.

For this challenge, you have Impa on your side and a lot of metal crates around the area to hurl at the enemies. Use Magnesis to lift them and remember ZR throws the levitated item.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Diamond x1, Silent Princess x5, Unknown Weapon

Leave None Behind

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Yiga Clan Attacks! Mission to unlock.

Three strong enemies to take down at three different points. One is a simple Moblin, the other is a Yiga Blademaster, and the third is an Electric Moblin. But all of them are to be defeated before the struggling Hylian Captains fall in battle.

It’s a bit time constrained, but there’s nothing Links combos can’t solve. Be quick and you’ll be fine.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Voltfruit x5, Raw Bird Thigh, Desert Voe Headband

Cross the Herba Mountains

Located in Hebra.

Finish the Daily Drills: Rito challenge to unlock.

Follow the waypoints to encounter two Ice Moblins twice, once after you more along after having defeated the first two. But the real fight is still ahead, ride up the updraft to encounter a Lynel. Defeat it to compete the challenge.

Use weak-point slash and Sheikah slate attacks on the Moblins to take the pair at once. The Lynel has a lot of fire attacks with wide radii; step out of the danger zone and away from any flame balls to be safe. It’ll give you a lot of chances for flurry attacks, but you’ll have to time it perfectly and then seize the moment.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Sapphire x1, Wildberry x10

Cross the Volcano

Located in Hebra.

Finish the Cross the Herba Mountains challenge to unlock.

Run past the enemies and get to the Moblin blocking the gate. Take it out to get the gate open, then fight the Fire Moblin to get access to the bridge. At the waypoint is an Igneo Talus. Defeat it to finish the challenge.

Avoid the red danger zone to be safe from its slam attacks, use the bombs to destroy the giant’s weak point gauge to make it fall down, and hop on its back to attack the sensitive black rock. Repeat the process until the giant is destroyed.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Ruby x1, Summering Butterfly x10

Levels 21-30

Daily Drills: Goron

Located in Eldin.

Finish the Cross the Volcano challenge to unlock.

300 enemies to defeat in under three minutes along with the Goron Captains. Afterward, you must face Daruk.

The first part of the challenge is very straightforward with the 300 enemies and the Captains, but you would be worrying about Daruk.

However, there’s nothing to be afraid of as Daruk won’t be using attacks from his move set, instead only strong weapon swings.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Goron Spice x10, Unknown Weapon

Echoing Footsteps

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Freeing Korok Forest mission to unlock.

This will be a three-phase battle with you having to face different enemies each time with different time constraints.

The main enemies in each phase are as follows. Phase 1 – Two Moblins and Hinox in 3 minutes. Phase 2 – Moblin, Ice Moblin, and Stone Talus in 4 minutes. Phase 3 – Two Moblins, Fire Moblin, and Lynel in 4 minutes.

The hardest part of this challenge is the time constraint, as even with the recommended level, you might have difficulty making it in time.

Before the enemies mentioned above, you’ll face several regular enemies.

They’ll let you build your combos off of them and execute at the enemies. Try to use the weak-point smash with multiple enemies in range to get them all.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Silent Princess x10, Raw Whole Bird x10, Unknown Weapon

Hestu’s Training

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Freeing Korok Forest mission to unlock.

8 minutes on your timer to defeat 300 enemies with Hestu. Eventually, you’ll also face Impa. Stay out of the silhouette she places on the ground and you’ll be fine with her.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Korok Seed x3, Acorn x10

Daily Drills: Zora

Located in Lanaryu.

Finish the Freeing Korok Forest mission to unlock.

You must capture the outpost before the time runs out. You’ll be up against Zoras and Zora Captains, and you’ll also encounter Mipha.

Urbosa is a viable option as her electricity attacks are effective against the Zora.

Plus, her circular, wide-reaching, electrical combos will make it easier to take on the Zora Captains and Mipha once they appear altogether.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Hearty Blueshell Snail x5, Unknown Weapon

Molduga Sighting

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Echoing Footsteps challenge to unlock.

You’ll be fighting a Molduga for this one. The Moldugas are very slow and have a simple attack pattern. They’ll jump out of the sand in front of you and face you to make any attacks.

Move to the side to make its movement moot. Plus, you’ll get a Cryonis icon to appear on the screen; if you use cryonis right then, it’ll flip the Molduga over and let you engage the weak-point gauge. Repeat this process until it’s done.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Molduga Fin x3, Molduga Guts x3

Fish Out of Water

Located in Lanayru.

Finish the Daily Drills: Zora challenge to unlock.

Three outposts that need to be captured, no time limits. The first one has a standard Lizalfos, the next one has a Blue Moblin, and the last has two Ice Moblins.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Luminous Stone x2, Star Fragment x1, Rupees x400

Mountain Rescue

Located in Hebra.

Finish the Fish Out of Water challenge to unlock.

Four captains that you must rescue from four locations around the snowy landscape. Reach them and rescue each in under four minutes to finish the challenge.

There’s a Blue Moblin, a Stone Talus, an Ice Moblin, and an Ice Wizzrobe to fight.

You have an extra character here, so send them one way and you go the other.

Once you’ve defeated the enemies in one area, you’ve rescued your captain.

Switch to the other character and order the first to the next waypoint. Only this way will you be able to do it in four minutes.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Gourmet Meat x10, Sizzlefin Trout x10, Climber’s Bandanna

Tough Bulwark of the Gorons

Located in Eldin.

Finish the Road Home, Besieged mission to unlock.

Four outposts surrounding an allied outpost need to be captured while keeping the allied outpost in your command throughout the challenge.

You get to pick two characters for this challenge. Since you’ll be facing a lot of fire enemies, Mipha will be one good choice; take Daruk for the other.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Flamebreaker Boots, Unknown Weapon

Outpost Defenders

Located in Eldin.

Finish the Road Home, Besieged mission to unlock.

Two outposts at the opposite sides of the map need to be protected against enemy skirmishes for about seven minutes. Ultimately you also fight a Hinox at one outpost.

You get two characters for this challenge, so send one at each outpost and keep switching to defeat the strong enemies at each outpost. A Hinox will appear at the eastern outpost at the end, so be ready for it.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Ruby x2, Hearty Radish x10, Rupees x500

Swift Spear of the Zora

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Road Home, Besieged mission to unlock.

Four minutes to get to and capture three outposts. You’ll be up mainly against Bokoblins and Moblins.

You have Mipha for this challenge. The time limit is going to make it hard to reach all three outposts and capture them in time, so it’s best you cook up a meal to boost your movement speed before you start this challenge.

Use weak-point smashes and strong attacks when you have the Moblins together.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Luminous Stone x3, Unknown Weapon

Through the Desert

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Road Home, Besieged mission to unlock.

You must help three captains that you encounter on the path to Gerudo Town.

In their aid, you must fight a Moblin, a Blue Moblin and a Fire Moblin successively. Afterward, you’ll have to fight a Molduga to Finish the challenge.

The Molduga is quite easy; avoid its plain of sight after it jumps out of the sand and use Cryonis whenever a symbol appears to flip the Molduga over and expose its weak point. Repeat until dead.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Topaz x1, Hydromelon x10

Messenger’s Escort

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Road Home, Besieged mission to unlock.

Get the Hylian Captain to the end of the map escorting him through the bunches of enemies that you encounter on the way.

The Captain won’t move until you have cleared all the enemies in your path including the regular foes. You’ll have to beat 4 Moblins on your way and a Hinox at the end.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Courser Bee Honey x5, Unknown Weapon

Daily Drills: Gerudo

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Through the Desert quest to unlock.

Defeat five Gerudo Captains followed by Urbosa within four minutes to complete this one.

After about a minute, the captains will come out while you’re still fighting the previous captain. Use this to your advantage! Use a weak-point attack near both to damage all.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Hydromelon x10, Unknown Weapon

Mighty Thunder of the Gerudo

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Through the Desert quest to unlock.

You must protect three outposts from enemy attacks. Two characters on your side to help you with it. No time to lose, the attack is coming.

Quickly command one to get to a post while you get to the other. Switch once dealt with your outpost and command the other character to move to the remaining outpost.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Hearty Durian x5, Unknown Weapon

Daily Drills: Hyrule

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Messenger’s Escort quest to unlock.

Six minutes on your clock to fight a Hylian Captain, followed by two in its wake and then two more, and finally ending it off with a face off against Impa.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Bird Drumstick x10, Unknown Weapon

The Royal Escort

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Messenger’s Escort quest to unlock.

Escort Zelda to her destination, clear out any threat in her path. Zelda won’t move until all threats have been neutralized.

You’ll encounter an Electric Wizzrobe accompanied by lesser enemies in the skull along your path.

Further up the path, you have to fight two Yiga Blademaster and then another Yiga Blademaster alongside Sooga. Sooga is the tough lad, so you’d be better of killing the Blademaster first and then focusing efforts on Sooga.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Silent Princess x5, Tireless Frog x5, Raw Prime Meat x5

Fierce Gale of the Rito

Located in Hebra.

Finish the Protector of the Forest divine beast challenge to unlock.

You must protect the outpost for five minutes. Multiple large enemies and lesser ones will appear, use weak-point slash and strong combos when they are bunched together for maximum benefit.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Hearty Salmon, Snowquill Headdress, Unknown Weapon

Coliseum: Beginner

Located in Central Hyrule.

Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

Take out a Stone talus and a Hinox in six minutes. Use arrows or long-range attacks to shoot at the eyes of the Hinox to stun it.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Big Hearty Radish x5, Big Hearty Truffle x5

Hair-Width Trial: Intermediate

Located in Central Hyrule.

Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

Get hit once and it’s over. First, take out 50 Yiga Clan members. Take it easy and attack them slowly. Just remember not to stand still.

They like to teleport and attack. With that done, use your special attacks on the Yiga Blademaster to end the challenge.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Amber x3, Opal x3, Unknown Weapon

Strike It Rich

Located in Central Hyrule.

Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

Two Stone Talus bosses to fight and two characters at your disposal. You have eight minutes to finish both off.

Engage them to fight their own Talus and use Remote Bombs as the Stone Talus is weak to these.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Diamond x3, Ruby x2, Sapphire x2

Anti-Lightning Training: II

Located in Lanayru.

Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

Take out 200 electric enemies within three minutes and then take out the two Electric Moblins followed by the Electric Hinox.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Zapshroom x10, Electric Safflina x10, Voltfin Trout x10

Anti-Flame Training: II

Located in Central Hyrule. Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

Defeat three Fire Moblins followed by a Fire Hinox. Mipha will be the best to douse out the flames.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Spicy Pepper x10, Warm Safflina x10, Warm Darner x10

Anti-Ice Training: II

Located in Hebra.

Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

First up, you face against four Ice Moblins. Another set of three Ice Moblins will appear later at once. Then towards the end, you’ll have a quick fight with a Frost Talus.

Daruk is the best option considering his magma fireballs. Plus, this challenge is a good time to use the Fire Rod.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Chillshroom x10, Cool Safflina x10, Chillfin Trout x10

Innkeeper’s Request

Located in Central Hyrule.

Complete Akkala Tower mission to unlock.

Capture three outposts within 12 minutes. The first outpost has a simple larger Bokoblin. Easy!

The next outpost has a Fire Moblin and a normal Moblin. The final outpost will be a fight against Lynel. Should have plenty of time!

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Rupees x600

Fairy Fountain: Grassy Plains

Located in Hebra.

Complete Offering Help on the Road quest to unlock.

Get to the first waypoint to fight a Moblin, a Fire Moblin and an Ice Moblin. Then move to the next waypoint and collect 900 rupees from the chests lying there and carry on to the next waypoint to fight a Hinox there.

The Electric Chuchus near the Hinox will cause electric damage if you explode them near the Hinox; use this to your advantage.

After this, move to the next waypoint where you’ll encounter the Great Fairy, Cortera.

Fight Cortera to show her your power. She uses a couple of very strong but slow attacks that can be countered with a flurry.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Fairy x3, Raw Gourmet Meat x10

Fairy Fountain: Deep Snows

Located in Hebra.

Complete Offering Help on the Road quest to unlock.

Kill the five Ice Moblins before the Rito Captain falls and then go help him out at the outpost to beat the rest of the Moblins. Keep track of the time and get it done before the time ends.

Once that’s done, grab the chests for 1,500 rupees, then head for the Great Fairy, Kayda.

Kayda fights similarly to Cortera, but she has a swiping attack where she takes her massive arms and tries to slap you around if you get too close.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Fairy x3, Hearty Salmon x10

Fairy Fountain: Desert Sands

Located in Hebra.

Complete Offering Help on the Road quest to unlock.

The third Tera has you collecting 600 rupees by defeating enemies before you can fight Tera herself.

Killing a Yiga Blademaster gets you 50 rupees, whereas the Stone Talus gets you nothing, and the normal enemies give 1 rupee each. Once you have 600 rupees, get to Tera.

The fight is inside water, so a character like Ubrosa with elemental power will be very helpful. Tera has a special move where she breathes celestial light on you, immobilizing you instantly. This one is hard to foresee, so keep an eye on her animations.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Fairy x3, Raw Whole Bird x10, Rupees x500

Fairy Fountain: Battlefield

Located in Hebra.

Finish the other three Great Fairy related quests to unlock.

This Great Fairy also has you defeating enemies and collect rewards from chests within a short time. This happens several times over with tasks getting harder each time.

The first one is a Blue Moblin within two minutes. After that, another Blue Moblin within a minute and a half. Next is a Black Moblin within a single minute.

Then an Ice Moblin and kill it one minute again. And finally, a Blue Moblin and Electric Moblin at the courtyard in only a minute and a half.

Now you have to fight Mija, the Great Fairy. Her attacks are relatively similar to the previous three fairies, but this area’s geometry can make the fight a bit awkward.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Fairy x5, Hearty Bass x5

Great Fairy Training

Located in Hebra.

Finish the Fairy Fountain: Battlefield challenge to unlock.

300 enemies to defeat. This challenge is simply just a play for the Great Fairies.

Her attacks have long-range and wide reach, but she is also gigantic and it is easy to take damage, but you won’t have to worry about that here.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Fairy x5, Diamond x3, Luminous Stone x2, Unknown Weapon

Levels 31-40

A Feast for Wizzrobes

Located in Lanayru.

Finish the Destroy the Yiga Clan! Mission to unlock.

This one is a bit of a mess. 17 WIzzrobe to defat within 10 minutes and they all come at once.

Since the Wizzrobes like to group up when attacking you, use multiple attacks to hit them all at once. It’ll be somewhat chaotic but keep you calm and you’ll be good.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Opal x2, Topaz x2, Unknown Weapon

Defend the Sands!

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Destroy the Yiga Clan! Mission to unlock.

Just make a rematch with Sooga. You’ve already done this a couple of times at this point.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Amber x3, Rupees x400

A Show of Strength!

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Defend the Sands! Quest to unlock.

A Lynel and a Hinox to be defeated in under five minutes, both coming at the same time. If you aren’t at the recommended level, this will be a tough one for you.

Dealing with the enemies one at a time, if you can do each one quickly, will let you focus efforts on one set of attacks coming your way. Lure the Lynel away from the Hinox and deal with it while the Hinox slowly walks over to you.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Gourmet Meat x5, Raw Whole Bird x5, Unknown Weapon

Chief-of-the-Dunes Battle

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Defend the Sands! Quest to unlock.

900 enemies to be defeated in under six minutes. Not an astronomical task considering the Bokoblin hoards come running towards you.

However, it is a bit tricky considering how the Bokoblins transform to their stronger variants as they pass more time on the field.

Cooking up some decent combos and far-reaching attacks will help with dealing with the hoards. But as the Bokoblins spend some time on the ground, they turn into their Blue and eventually to the Silver variants.

Since the higher variant is stronger and has additional weapons and maneuvers at hand, you need to take out the Bokoblins quickly before they transform.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Voltfruit x10, Rupees x500, Unknown Weapon

Trial of the Ancients

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the three Monk Maz Koshia quests to unlock.

Battle against Monk Maz Koshia is here. Just get into the Shrine and confront Maz Koshia to get into a fight with him.

Watch out for these attack cues; when it spawns two duplicates, it means a dagger shot is coming. The giant metal ball it throws at you can be hurled back using Magnesis.

During the second half of the battle, when Koshia grows in size, use stasis to stop the new hammer attack.

Just keep a safe distance for the spinning attacks and try breaking the weak-point gauge as fast as you can to save yourself the trouble of dodging its attacks.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Star Fragment, Diamond x1, Unknown Weapon

Monk’s Training

Located in Akkala.

Finish the Trial of the Ancients quests to unlock.

This challenge has you pitted against 4300 enemies that you must defeat in a limited time and then you fight a Blue Moblin. This challenge gets you acquainted with the Monk’s attack set.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Bright-Eyed Crab x10, Diamond x1, Unknown Weapon

Escape the Lost Woods

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the When Courage Fails mission to unlock.

The maps here are a bit tricky since some of the paths are closed and the map does not show the blockages.

You must make your way through this area while fighting the Stalmoblins on the way and reach the waypoint to ultimately fight a Stalhinox to end the challenge.

Stick to the eastern end of the area and make way from that side.

Kill any Stalmoblins on the way as if you avoid them, they’ll just follow you. Reach the Stalhinox at the end and defeat it.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Korok Seed x5, Endura Carrot x10

Win Back the Mighty Bananas!

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the When Courage Fails mission to unlock.

Three outposts to clear within seven minutes. The first is a Stal based enemy base.

From there, a Blue Lynel appears in the room before the series of hallways. Fight it off, then avoid the spikes in the hallway.

Clear the next outpost to open the gates of the third outpost. Remember, you have a second character, so send them off to a different location while you fight!

Get to the round room and fight off three Yiga Blademasters within three minutes. Do that and it’ll be you against Master Kohga in battle with whatever time remains.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Big Hearty Truffle x5, Raw Gourmet Meat x5, Raw Whole Bird x5

In the Clutches of the Yiga!

Located in Gerudo.

Finish the Escape the Lost Woods quest to unlock.

It’s a race to the finish, you must make way to the gate, killing Yoga Blademasters on the way and reach the point within the time limit.

From the first junction, take a right to get to the room where you found the Scout in the original level, go up the stairs and go south the first chance you get.

Sooga will appear on the map but since he isn’t a requirement for the challenge, skip him to save time.

Enter the next room to fight three Yiga Blademasters. Sooga will appear again, skip him.

Leave the room after killing the Blademasters and get outside for another battle with Master Kohga. Make it quick and try making it to the end asap.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Sapphire x5, Ruby x5, Unknown Weapon

Fruit for the Princess!

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Win Back the Mighty Bananas quest to unlock.

Three wooden crates to collect from three different locations each a dead end. You must also fight some enemies that spawn after you collect the crates to open up an exit.

You have two characters so utilize them well. Once all is done, you’ll have to do a rematch with Sooga as well as fight off four Yiga Blademasters to end it.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Wildberry x25 ,Silent Princess x10

Territorial Battle

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Calamity Strikes mission to unlock.

Three outposts to capture with usual Moblin enemies to defeat within five minutes.

Once all three outposts are captured, a new timer of three minutes begins as a Blue-Maned Lynel appears at the southern outpost. Fight the Lynel and a Black Moblin to end the mission.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Rupees x800

Stronger Yet

Located in Akkala.

Finish the Calamity Strikes mission to unlock.

You have five minutes to take down a Hinox, followed by a Blue Hinox, and finally a Blue-Maned Lynel that appears during the second fight.

Focus on taking down the Hinox first and use elemental rods if you’re having trouble with the fight to reveal weak-pint gauges.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Gourmet Meat x10

Coliseum: Intermediate

Located in Central Hyrule. Finish the Calamity Strikes mission to unlock.

You have five minutes to defeat five Stalmoblins and a Stalhinox that comes later.

It’s pretty straightforward and you’re even fighting inside a shrine, so there’s no exploring or traveling to do.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Bird Drumstick x10, Big Hearty Radish x5

Levels 41-50 Challenges

Sidon’s Training

Located in Central Hyrule.

Finish the Water and Fire mission to unlock.

Using Sidon, take out 300 Lizalfos and then fight off an Ice Moblin. Use power-ups in the combos when the orb flash appears to get a damage boost.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Tireless Frog x10, Hearty Blueshell Snail x5, Unknown Weapon

Yunobo’s Training

Located in Faron.

Finish the Water and Fire mission to unlock.

Defeat 600 enemies within four minutes. Time to learn Yunobo! Like most other characters, his combos are performed the same way, but his unique action allows him to power up these moves before they’re even used.

With Yunobo, you can get a protective shield by eating a Rock Roast by hitting ZR. Having this active will power up your strong attacks and the shield will leave once it is used in an attack.

The shield you get is random; it can either yellow, orange, or red with spikes in the order of rarity and strength.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Bird Drumstick x10, Opal x2, Unknown Weapon

Yunobo’s Training

Located in Faron.

Finish the Sidon’s Training challenge mission to unlock.

Rewards: Ethereal Stone x1, Raw Bird Drumstick x10, Opal x2, Unknown Weapon.