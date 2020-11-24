Hitman 3 Supports 4K, 60FPS, HDR On Next-Gen Consoles

The upcoming Hitman 3 was promised several next-generation enhancements to take advantage of the new consoles. Those have now been confirmed.

In a new trailer to tease Chongqing, China, as a brand new location for Agent 47 to pursue his targets, developer IO Interactive confirmed that Hitman 3 will run in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The new installment will also support HDR alongside updated lightning, ray-traced reflections and more than 300 active non-playable characters at once for a living and breathing world of assassinations.

Hitman 3 will likely support more features, particularly the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the new DualSense controller. IO Interactive has not confirmed such support at present but creative director Mattias Engström has teased that the new installment is “driven and inspired” by PS5. It goes without saying that not supporting the new DualSense features is even a question for Agent 47.

The new Hitman 3 update arrives on the heels of Project 007, a working title for a James Bond game. IO Interactive has not given away any details except for Project 007 to be an origin story which will be completely original. The game uses the same proprietary Glacier engine meaning that all of these pretty enhancements and upgrades of Hitman 3 will be supported for Bond as well.

Hitman 3 is scheduled for release on January 20, 2021. The game will land simultaneously across PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.

This will be the eighth main installment in the franchise and the third and final installment of the World of Assassination trilogy.